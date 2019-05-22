Young Rim Country riders stole the show during last weekend’s Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo as all but one of the winners from the three nights of mutton bustin’ and steer riding were from Rim Country.
In mutton bustin’, Payson’s Austin Marshall, 7, beat out 13 other participants to win on Thursday night, Gilbert’s Dre Vidales, 7, finished first among 14 participants on Friday night and Payson’s Grant Goodman, 6, beat 14 others on Saturday night.
In steer riding, Payson’s Parker Hartung, 9, beat out the two other riders to win on Friday night and Star Valley’s Gage Palace, 11, beat out five other contestants to win Saturday.
