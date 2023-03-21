Miguel Galindo figured his Payson High golf team would be better this season.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 4:29 pm
Miguel Galindo figured his Payson High golf team would be better this season.
A roster loaded with experienced seniors coming off a strong 2022 campaign had the third-year head coach optimistic.
And the first three matches of the season have done nothing to lessen his expectations.
“The team actually exceeded my expectations to the start of the season,” Galindo said. “And I’m hoping this strong start will help us down the stretch towards state.”
Payson opened the season by shooting the five best scores in the play-five count-four format in a 155-202 triumph over Holbrook on March 3 in Holbrook.
Senior Joey Cailliau fired an even-par 35 to win, followed by classmate Levi Stonebrink (38), sophomore Lincoln Stonebrink (40) and seniors Joe Lamorie (42) and Will Hubbard (43).
Stonebrink first at SFThe Longhorns claimed four of the top five spots in shooting 152 and beating Snowflake (175), Holbrook (203) and Show Low (209) at Snowflake on March 7.
Levi Stonebrink was medalist at 1-under par 35, Cailliau (37) placed second, Lincoln Stonebrink (40) fourth and Lamorie (40) fifth. Hubbard was sixth but his 41 wasn’t included in the team score.
Payson competes in Division 3 Section 1 with Blue Ridge, Globe, Holbrook, Miami, Show Low and Snowflake.
Payson opened the home schedule by posting the lowest four scorers in cruising to victory in a four-team match at Chaparral Pines on March 10.
The Longhorns shot 151 to beat Holbrook (239), Miami (244) and Blue Ridge (245).
The Longhorns are #4 in the Division 3 state rankings.
Cailliau is ranked #8 in the state and Levi Stonebrink is #10.
Cailliau and Levi Stonebrink both carded 35, with Cailliau winning on the tiebreaker and Stonebrink finished second.
Also for Payson, Lamorie (39) finished third overall and Hubbard (42) fourth. Lincoln Stonebrink’s 50 placed seventh and wasn’t used in the team score.
Payson returns to action in a four-team match with Pusch Ridge, Yuma Catholic and Valley Christian at Whirlwind Golf Club on Wednesday, March 22 before returning to Chaparral Pines to host Fountain Hills, Holbrook and Show Low at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
The Horns’ only other home match is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 12 against Scottsdale Christian, Snowflake and Valley Christian at The Rim Golf Club.
Payson closes the regular season in the White Mountain Invitational at White Mountain Country Club on April 28.
The state tournament is May 8-9 at Omni Tucson National.
Payson finished 11th in last year’s state tournament.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
