When the Longhorns open the wrestling season in the Mingus Mountain Duals on Dec. 3-4, they’ll do it with a new head coach.
Just like last year.
And the year before.
And the year before that when they had one new head coach step down before the season started.
Jacob Spear is Payson’s sixth head wrestling coach in the last five years and 12th in the 21 seasons since Dennis Pirch stepped down following the 2000-01 season 28 years after starting one of the most successful high school wrestling programs in the state.
Spear was a four-time state medalist for the Longhorns, winning an individual championship as a senior in 2012.
He’ll bring his own leadership to a program that benefits from the return of Bryan Burke as assistant coach. Burke enters his sixth season with the staff, the last four as assistant coach after two years running the show (2016-17 and 2017-18). He stepped down after getting the football head coaching position.
Only three people have spent at least three years as head coach since Pirch retired. Dave LaMotte served as head coach for four seasons, while Rich Ormand (2003-04 through 2005-06) and Casey Woodall (2010-11 through 2012-13) guided the program for three years.
Woodall took over after Travis Kopenafer served as head coach in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
Spear knows something of those last two, who were his head coaches for two seasons each.
Mentors
He said he’ll draw partly on the lessons he learned from them.
“Travis Kopenafer was my first coach my freshman and sophomore year and he really got me excited about the sport because he came in with a bunch of great techniques, new things that people had never seen before in Arizona high schools,” Spear said. “He was teaching us college-level moves and it was amazing. My sophomore year, he was able to get nine kids to state and we took second. It was incredible.
“Then my junior and senior years Casey Woodall was my coach. He’s now the head coach over in Morenci. He was a huge influence, as well.
“He was really good at talking to all the kids. He was hard on me, but he helped me out a lot to just understand what I’m capable of and helped push me to a state championship. I couldn’t have done it without his help and his mentoring.”
Moving up
Spear was a varsity assistant wrestling coach last year and head coach for the middle school program, although the middle school season was canceled early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He returns as middle school head coach again this year along with his varsity duties.
He’s thrilled to take over the varsity program.
“I’ve always liked the culture of wrestling, especially at this school,” Spear said. “You go in the dome and see all the banners — most of the banners are wrestling. Coach Pirch has quite a legacy here. Wrestling’s been a big part (of the athletic success at PHS) for a while here. I’d like to get that going again, get people excited about wrestling again.”
At 28, he knows he can benefit from his assistant coaches and just learning as he goes. But he’ll draw from the knowledge he used to step onto the state medal stand four times as a Longhorn, including to the top of it.
“I am new,” he said. “I have a lot to learn. I understand that, I know that. But I know how to wrestle. There’s a lot of logistical stuff I’m still learning, but I am really excited to be here and hopefully we can get that going again.”
The Longhorns sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament a year ago in David Daniels’ only season as head coach after several as an assistant. It’s the most Payson has produced since 12 qualified under Zach Lee in 2014.
Six of those qualifiers return, including senior Travis Christianson, who claimed PHS’s first individual state wrestling championship in four seasons and just the second in eight years.
Only three Longhorns have claimed state glory since Spear in 2012. The others are Connor Anderson in 2013 and Dylan Keeney in 2017.
Now, Spear hopes to help get his wrestlers to the podium.
That’s somewhere Christianson has already been and it’s a place he hopes to get back to one more time.
Other returning qualifiers include fellow seniors Nick Dimbat, Toby Gressley and Jacob Roberts and juniors Sal Sellis and Jimmy Johnson.
Junior Ayden Ormand just missed qualifying last year.
Soto Sellis graduated after finishing second in the state last year. Troy Daniels also graduated after qualifying for state.
Good numbers
Spear likes the number of wrestlers out for the team this year.
“We’ve got a full room right here,” he said in the wrestling room last week. “We’re still waiting for a couple of kids to start wrestling again. Next week, we should be hitting it really hard. The kids are great, they’re working hard.”
Christianson was inactive last week as he took a few days off following the end of the football season to get healthy after a season that saw him play a key role on both sides of the football in a playoff season.
“We’ve got a lot of good kids, a lot of really good wrestlers that are excited about the sport and I’m grateful for that,” Spear said. “It makes it even easier as a coach to be able to work with that and help them out.”
Coaching staffHe benefits from his staff, which features Burke, Colton Ludtke, who moves into an assistant role after a year as a volunteer assistant, Macnab and Ormand.
“They all have kind of the same vision as I have,” Spear said. “So, I love that they’re in here and I appreciate them being here.”
New matsThe community came together to make it possible for the team to replace the aging wrestling mats in the practice room.
“We’re super grateful for the people who helped us out with this,” Spear said. “The sponsors, the people who helped us out with these new mats, are the MHA, the Mogollon Sporting Association, and the RVN3 (Richard Vernon “Bubba” Nielsen III) Foundation, as well as the Payson Wrestling Booster Club.
“Coach Burke’s wife (Christina Burke) really advocated for us a lot, too to help get the funds to get these new mats.”
He’s so glad his wrestlers get to practice on new mats instead of the ones he practiced on as a PHS student-athlete.
“The mats we had before were old,” Spear said. “We had them for a very long time and it was good we were able to get these kids some brand new mats and get it all upgraded for them because they work hard and they deserve it.”
Not only were the old mats worn and in need of replacement, they were also much heavier than the new ones.
“They were really big and heavy and hard to move around,” Spear said. “These are lightweight and they’re great.”
He said the cost was about $30,000. Volunteers stepped up to add a fresh coat of paint to the wrestling room, as well.
“We’re still not done, yet,” he said. “It’s still a work in progress. We had a lot of people volunteering to get things lined up. It just looks great and we’re super grateful.”