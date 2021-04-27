Nobody complained about the fierce wind that blew throughout the Wednesday, April 21 track meet.
Temperatures near 70 degrees Fahrenheit made it a pleasant day despite the strong breeze.
But you’d have found smiles on most faces no matter what conditions when the Bubba Nielsen Invitational with Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Track Meet took place at Payson High School.
No, you won’t find many complaining as student-athletes get to compete again after watching the COVID-19 pandemic cancel the 2020 season shortly after it started, wiping out the Longhorns’ lone home meet.
“This meet is really turning into a nice event,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball.
“It’s one of the most unique meets in Arizona. We have two incredible organizations that were out there for the entirety of the meet — the Rotarians and RVN Foundation — making sure that all competing athletes get a first class experience.”
The rotary club has been involved in the Freshman-Sophomore Meet for decades, providing volunteers to help with several of the events, donating the medals for the underclassmen and giving each of the approximately 300 competitors a meet t-shirt.
Robert “Bubba” Vernon Nielsen III’s family started the RVN3 Foundation to help PHS athletics. The former PHS three-sport standout died in an automobile accident a few years ago.
“The RVN’s foundation’s goal is to let Bubba’s legacy live through helping kids here at PHS,” Ball said. “They have a number of things they are doing to help with PHS athletics. Their goal at the meet was to feed all participants. They brought 500 sub sandwiches, lots of chips and water, and a whole lot of energy to the meet.
“They added a whole social media element to the meet as they had a giveaway for a sports umbrella for athletes that followed the RVN foundation on Instagram. I’m pretty sure the (meet) went trending at one point as later looking through the comments was a pretty cool thing. Kids from all kinds of other schools commenting on how great the meet was.”
Ludtke, Hatch pace boysZack Ludtke won the high jump and Connor Hatch finished first in the 300-meter hurdles to lead the PHS boys in the junior/senior division. Hunter Lee finished second in the high jump, Hunter Stanfield took second in the long jump, Trevor Cline second in the triple jump with a personal record 42 feet 6 inches. Cline, Stanfield, Hatch and Lee teamed up to take second in the 4x100.
Tenney claims medalBraden Tenney earned PHS’s long medal in the boys freshman-sophomore meet, placing third in the 400 meters.
Haught, Paine, relay winPayson turned in several strong performances in the girls junior-senior division.
Faith Haught won the shot put, Emma Paine won the 3200 and the 4x100 relay of Emma McNabb, Claire Hancock, Chloe Hancock and Robin Wilson won with their fastest time of the season.
Claire Hancock and Lydia Schouten placed second in the 100 and 3200, respectively.
Autumn Lynch placed third in the 800 and ran with McKenzie Ball, Alyssa Boerst, and Darby Macfarlane on the third-place 4x800 relay. The 4x400 team of Wilson, Claire Hancock, Megan Anderson and Chloe Hancock also placed third.
Driver and Ball winGabby Driver won the high jump and McKenzie Ball finished first in the 3200 in the girls freshman-sophomore division.
Robyn Wilson (400), Joslyn Lewis (high jump) and Winnie Paine (3200) all placed second. Brianna Marinelli finished third in the 200.