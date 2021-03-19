Raci Miranda fired a 10-0 five-inning two-hitter as Payson opened the softball season with a 10-0 five-inning mercy win over visiting Chino Valley on Wednesday, March 17.
The senior faced 17 hitters, striking out 13 of them in a 66-pitch effort.
Brinna Hall was 4-for-4 and Bree Hall collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three.
Kayde Johnson also added three hits in Payson’s 19-hit attack. Miranda doubled and homered and drove in two.
Rebekah Rice doubled and tripled and Hailey Bramlet also had two hits, including a double.
The Longhorns’ scheduled season opener at Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday, March 16 was canceled, according to azpreps.365.com.
The Longhorns return to action at home against Coolidge at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
They play at Camp Verde on Tuesday, March 22 and start 3A East Region play at home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, with a rematch at Holbrook on Thursday, March 25.
The schedule lists 21 games, including 12 3A East contests.