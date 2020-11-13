Payson trailed visiting Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 20-18 in the second set when the Longhorns scored to get the serve back down a point with the Golden Eagles threatening to even things up at a set apiece and ratchet up the pressure on the favored Longhorns.
Rylee Carnes stepped to the service line and served up three consecutive points to shift the momentum. Bourgade’s coach called timeout.
“I said, ‘they’re trying to ice you; what are you going to do about that?’” said Payson volleyball coach Shelli Creighton. “‘Step back there, do what you know how to do and finish it off.’”
The sophomore did just that, completing her six straight service points to cap a 7-0 run with three more balls over the net and in play as the Longhorns won to go up two sets to none before completing a 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 win in a 3A state tournament play-in game at Wilson Dome on Tuesday night to advance to the 16-team state tournament.
Nine seniors dominate Payson’s roster. But everybody contributes, including Rylee Carnes and classmates Whitney Roberson and Chancie Deaton.
Ready for round three
The triumph propels the No. 15 Longhorns (10-6) into a contest against No. 2 Snowflake (15-1) in a first-round game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tempe Marcos de Niza. The winner plays in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. against the winner of the game between No. 7 Gilbert Christian and No. 10 Yuma Catholic.
The semifinals are at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Marcos de Niza and the final at 4.
Snowflake swept its two 3A East Region games against Payson this season 3-0. The Lobos’ only loss this season came against No. 1-ranked and two-time defending state champion Phoenix Northwest Christian (15-0). Snowflake could meet the Crusaders for the championship.
But not if Payson can shock the Lobos this weekend.
“We’re playing Snowflake and that doesn’t scare me at all,” Creighton said. “I like the idea of playing another northern town. I’ll be honest, playing private schools, they should be in a whole other league.
“I’m (eager) to play Snowflake. We know what they have. We know what we have. We just have to tweak our defense and our offense just a little bit and make fewer errors. Our No. 1 thing that I told them going into state, patience, everything’s not a kill, don’t try to put it away every time and we then gotta make fewer errors than the other team, meaning if we can serve two serves into that net, they better serve three so they’re getting more errors than we do. We can’t be giving them points.”
Snowflake enters the game having reeled off 14 consecutive wins since falling 3-0 to NWC in Snowflake on Sept. 24.
First round struggles
Payson has reached the 16-team state tournament for the third consecutive season and the 12th time in the past 16 years. But the Longhorns have struggled to get past the first round. They’ve gone 3-8 in their last 11 round-of-16 games, reaching the quarterfinals just three times in last 15 years — 2008, 2010 and 2016. They haven’t made the semifinals in that time.
Their biggest upset in the last 15 years came in 2008 when the No. 11 Longhorns knocked off No. 6 Fountain Hills in the first round before falling to No. 3 Tuba City in the quarterfinals.
A victory over Snowflake would qualify as one of the biggest wins in program history.
The Lobos could be headed to a rematch with Northwest Christian for the state title.
But Payson would love to throw a wrench into the Lobos’ plans.
“We wanted it so bad, which helped a lot, and we’re going to state,” said senior Kylee Carnes after Tuesday’s triumph. “It’s pretty exciting my senior year. We can’t let up.”
Patience is the key
Classmate Alex Hagan said the Longhorns are confident they can surprise people on Saturday.
“Throughout the season we’ve struggled with being patient and lowering our mistakes,” Hagan said. “But we’ve gotten progressively (more) patient. If we carry that patience through (the rest of our games) and if we have that steadiness throughout we’ll do good.”
“This year we’ve come together as a family more than in other years. We’ve learned and progressed and I think this weekend we’ll give it all we’ve got. I’m really proud.”