FBL at Phx Christ Jimmy Johnson Shirt Grab

Jimmy Johnson grabs Phoenix Christian's Gabe Martinez by the jersey to bring him down on Friday night.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Dexter Waterman ran for two touchdown and threw for two more and Payson's defense shut down host Phoenix Christian in a 42-0 football rout on Friday night.

The Longhorns closed the regular season with a 7-3 record with their third shutout and wait to see where they'll travel for the opening round of the 16-team 3A state tournament on Saturday morning.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

