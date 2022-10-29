Dexter Waterman ran for two touchdown and threw for two more and Payson's defense shut down host Phoenix Christian in a 42-0 football rout on Friday night.
The Longhorns closed the regular season with a 7-3 record with their third shutout and wait to see where they'll travel for the opening round of the 16-team 3A state tournament on Saturday morning.
Payson was ranked #11 entering the game and are unlikely to move more than one or spot or so.
The Longhorns finished second in the 3A Metro East with a 4-1 record. The Cougars finished 1-9 overall and 1-4 in the region.
Wyatt Ashton scored two touchdowns and passed for another, heaving a 35-yard TD bomb to Anthony Gonzales.
Ashton returned the second-half kickoff 90-something yards to expand on a 28-0 halftime lead. He caught a 23-yard scoring strike from Waterman to put the Horns ahead 21-0 with 2:48 left in the first half.
Waterman then hit Sergio Madrid with a seven-yard TD pass with 56 seconds left in the second quarter.
Waterman opened the scoring on a 56-yard run with 5:42 left in the first quarter and made it 14-0 with a one-yard plunge over the middle 3:21 later.
Ashton took a pitch from Waterman and reared back and lofted a perfect pass that Gonzalez snagged racing down the right sideline to score his first varsity touchdown with 9:02 left in the third quarter.
Braden Tenney added his sixth extra point kick to close the scoring to start a running clock.