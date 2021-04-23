A 1-0 loss at Winslow meant Payson’s softball team couldn’t stumble again if the Longhorns hoped to claim the 3A East championship.
And they do.
So they got busy shaking off that April 15 setback with a 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs on their home field on Tuesday, April 20.
Now, the #5 Longhorns (13-2, 8-1 3A East) have to beat #4 Snowflake twice to finish on top of the region standings if they complete a two-game sweep against Whiteriver Alchesay, as expected. Payson won 16-1 over the Falcons (1-11, 1-8 3A East) in Payson on Wednesday, April 21. The teams meet again in Whiteriver on Friday, April 23.
The only thing standing in the way of Snowflake (14-1, 10-0 3A East) and the region championship is Payson. Snowflake travels to Payson at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 and the teams play again at 2:30 p.m. on April 30 at Snowflake.
The Longhorns win the crown by sweeping those two games if they beat Alchesay again today.
Payson pounded out 11 hits in the rematch with Winslow and junior pitcher Mykenzie Flores, who shut them out five days earlier. Flores had two hits in the rematch, a double and a home run. But her teammates combined for just one other hit against Raci Miranda.
The Bulldogs jumped on top with a run in the in the top of the fourth on a leadoff double by Desbah White and a groundout, but the Longhorns broke through with the kind of offense they couldn’t generate in the first game with the Bulldogs with three runs in the bottom of the fourth with four hits, a walk and an error. Bree Hall reached second when the center fielder misplayed a fly ball, Rebekah Rice singled and stole second and Hall raced home on a throwing error by the catcher. Missy Chiccino’s RBI double put the Longhorns up 2-1 and the senior second baseman came home on Rayn Romero’s single.
Flores made it 3-2 with a solo home run in the top of the fifth but that was the last hit Winslow managed against Miranda, who limited them to three hits and two walks and struck out nine in another strong outing against the Bulldogs.
And the Longhorns scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on three hits and a walk. Miranda led off with a single, Hall drew a walk and both moved up on a wild pitch. Kayde Johnson singled home Miranda and Chiccino drove in Hall with a sacrifice fly.
Miranda retired the final six Bulldogs in order. She and Hailey Bramlet both had two hits.
No. 7 Winslow fell to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the 3A East.
“We definitely went into this game with the intent of coming out winners,” said Chiccino. “We were all pretty pumped. We told ourselves we were going to keep our energy high and that’s what we did tonight. We all went up there with the intent to hit and made it happen.”
Payson managed just seven hits with no walks in the first meeting with Winslow. And the Longhorns just couldn’t manage the clutch hits they delivered on Tuesday.
“We hit the ball a lot better than in the last game,” said coach Curtis Johnson. “In this game we had more hits and two walks and a lot more timely hits.”
And those hits came from up and down the lineup, which the coach said they’ve gotten in most games this season. Everyone in the lineup contributed at least one hit on Tuesday.
“That’s one thing we’ve had on this team, I mean the last game was a bit of a disappointment, we never got that one hit when we needed it, but for the most part this season someone has always stepped up and it’s anywhere in the lineup,” Johnson said. “So, we have great balance up and down the lineup this year and that’s what probably is setting us apart from prior seasons.”
Snowflake’s only remaining games are against Payson. But Payson still has five games remaining. After today’s game against Alchesay, and Tuesday’s home game against Snowflake, the Longhorns are at Fountain Hills (1-10) on Wednesday, April 28. Following Friday’s game at Snowflake, the Longhorns host a rematch against unbeaten and #1 (2A) Benson (12-0) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. Benson (13-0) beat Payson when Raci Miranda was out of town.
BBQ fundraiser
That final regular season game features the annual barbecue dinner fundraiser for Payson’s softball program. The junior varsity game is at 1 p.m. with dinner served from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $10 for a single plate and $30 for a family of four.