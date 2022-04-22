Clockwise from left in photos from Tuesday’s match at Payson Golf Club, Levi Stonebrink puts his approach shot on #9 green, Joey Cailliau waits for his turn to tee off on #1, Lincoln Stonebrink watches his tee shot and Will Hubbard watches his fair shot land on the #9 green.
Levi Stonebrink carded 36 to claim medalist honors and lead Payson’s golf team to a dominating victory in a three-team match at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, April 19.
The Longhorns produced five of the top six scores and shot 149 to beat Holbrook (197) and Miami (213). Only the top four scores count in each team’s score.
Joey Cailliau finished a close second with 37 and Joseph Lamorie and Lincoln Stonebrink both carded 38, as did Miami’s Casimir Terrence. Terrence finished third, Lamorie fourth and Stonebrink fifth on the scorecard tiebreaker.
Will Hubbard shot 40 for the Longhorns.
Payson plays in the High Desert Invitational at Antelope Hills today and returns to Payson for its third and final home match to host Arizona College Prep, Scottsdale Christian and Snowflake at Chaparral Pines at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.
Levi Stonebrink under par
Payson shot 146 to win a four-team match at Hidden Cove in Holbrook on April 8. Blue Ridge finished a distant second (170), followed by Show Low (178) and Holbrook (185).
Levi Stonebrink fired a 1-under-par 34 to take medalist honors and lead the Longhorns. Lincoln Stonebrink placed second (35), followed by Cailliau (38, fourth) and Lamorie (39, fifth). Hubbard (42) tied for eighth but his score wasn’t used.
Cailliau leads way
The Longhorns finished third in a three-team match with two of the top teams in the state at Lone Tree Golf Club on April 13.
Scottsdale Prep won with 143, followed by Arizona College Prep (149) and Payson (163).
Cailliau shot 37 to finish in a five-way tie for fourth. He finished sixth on the tiebreaker. Levi Stonebrink (41), Lamorie (42) and Hubbard (43) rounded out the team scoring. Lincoln Stonebrink’s 43 wasn’t used.
White Mountain Inv.
Cailliau finished sixth overall (fourth among boys) with 152, to lead the Horns to a third-place showing (659) among 10 teams in the 36-hole White Mountain Invitational at White Mountain Country Club on April 15-16.
Scottsdale Prep (594) won and Northland Prep (639) took second.
Also for Payson, Levi Stonebrink shot 169, Lincoln Stonebrink 170, Lamorie 171 and Hubbard 172.