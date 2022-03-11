BBL-FH 03-08-22 Slide At 3B

Cutter Landress beats the throw to third base during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Fountain Hills.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson’s baseball team opened the home schedule with a doubleheader loss against Fountain Hills on Tuesday.

The Falcons won 12-1 and 12-6.

The Longhorns (2-6 overall, 0-4 ranking games) look to get in the win column when they host Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 o’clock tonight.

