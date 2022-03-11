Longhorns drop a pair by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Mar 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cutter Landress beats the throw to third base during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Fountain Hills. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson’s baseball team opened the home schedule with a doubleheader loss against Fountain Hills on Tuesday.The Falcons won 12-1 and 12-6.The Longhorns (2-6 overall, 0-4 ranking games) look to get in the win column when they host Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 o’clock tonight. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Longhorn Baseball Team Sport Schedule Falcon Pair Doubleheader Ranking Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back