Joey Cailliau tied for third to lead Payson to a third-place finish in the Tigers Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman on April 1.
Yuma Catholic fired 632 to edge Flagstaff Northland Prep (633) by one stroke for the championship. Payson finished third with 669, 11 shots in front of Chandler Valley Christian, which placed fourth with 680.
Cailliau fired 154, placing fourth on the tiebreaker. Also for the Longhorns, freshman Lincoln Stonebrink tied for ninth with 166, placing 10th on the tiebreaker.
Levi Stonebrink shot 172 and Joseph Lamorie 177 to wrap up the Payson scoring. Will Hubbard’s 190 was not used in the team score.
Lamorie won closest to the pin on #17.
Big test at Greyhawk
The Longhorns tuned up for their first tournament of the season with a three-team match hosted by defending state champion Scottsdale Christian at the very challenging Greyhawk Golf Club on March 30. The Eagles won with 155. Payson placed second with 186 and Chino Valley third with 226.
Levi Stonebrink carded 42 to finish fifth, Joey Cailliau 46 to place seventh, Joseph Lamorie 48 to place ninth, Lincoln Stonebrink 50 to finish 10th and Will Hubbard 54 to place 11th.
Scottsdale Prep’s Adam Miller took home medalist honors with 36.
Up next
Payson returns to the course against Blue Ridge and host Holbrook at 2 p.m. today.