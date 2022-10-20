SCB v SL Braden Tenney sitting on field

Show Low’s Daylon Richards displays good sportsmanship at the end of his team’s 1-0 win over Payson on Thursday night as he offers Braden Tenney a hand up. Tenney, one of the team’s four seniors sat on the field briefly after the final second ticked off the clock and reflect on his four year career playing for varsity team. Payson now waits until the state tournament brackets are revealed on Friday to find out if they’ll play in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday or their season is over.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Brenden Bustillos scored on a rebound in front o the Payson goal 1:23 into the second half and that goal was enough to lift #3 Show Low past the host and #7 Longhorns in the regular season finale at Rumsey Park on Thursday night.

Junior Jesus Hernandez kept his team in a battle with the Cougars on a night where the Longhorns honored his brother and three other seniors in a halftime ceremony.

