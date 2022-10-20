Show Low’s Daylon Richards displays good sportsmanship at the end of his team’s 1-0 win over Payson on Thursday night as he offers Braden Tenney a hand up. Tenney, one of the team’s four seniors sat on the field briefly after the final second ticked off the clock and reflect on his four year career playing for varsity team. Payson now waits until the state tournament brackets are revealed on Friday to find out if they’ll play in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday or their season is over.
Brenden Bustillos scored on a rebound in front o the Payson goal 1:23 into the second half and that goal was enough to lift #3 Show Low past the host and #7 Longhorns in the regular season finale at Rumsey Park on Thursday night.
Junior Jesus Hernandez kept his team in a battle with the Cougars on a night where the Longhorns honored his brother and three other seniors in a halftime ceremony.
But Payson just couldn’t get the ball past the Cougars’ strong defense and netminder Josiah Murphy.
Murphy is one of 10 seniors starting for Show Low. The only non-senior is Bustillos, who was in the right place at the right time to score into the right side of the net with Hernandez unable to get a hand on it after the ball bounced off a Payson defender and right to Bustillos, who knocked it in with 38:30 left in the game.
Now Payson must wait until the 2A state tournament brackets are revealed at noon on Friday.
The four region champions and the next four in the rankings earn berths in the eight-team tournament that opens with quarterfinal games on Tuesday. The semifinals are Oct. 28 and the championship game on Oct. 29.
South champion St. Augustine was #9 in Thursday's rankings before losing 2-0 to Blue Ridge. The Wolves will earn an automatic berth, bumping one of the teams directly ahead of it out of the state tournament picture. Payson was #7 and Camp Verde #8. Camp Verde beat #14 Grand Canyon 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.
The question is, is that win over a team ranked #14 enough to push the Cowboys ahead of the Longhorns with their loss to the #3 team? It's not certain that Thursday's loss will keep the Longhorns out of the tournament.