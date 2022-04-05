Above, Hailey Bramlet beats the throw to second base with a head-first slide. Top left, Rayn Romero went 4-for-4 to pace the Longhorns’ 15-hit attack against Show Low on Thursday. See more photos from this game by liking the Roundup’s Sports Facebook.
Fifteen hits weren’t enough for Payson in an 11-6 softball loss to visiting Show Low on Thursday night.
The Longhorns dropped from #15 in Thursday’s 3A rankings to #19 in Friday’s rankings, while Show Low rose from #13 to #10.
Payson fell to 12-6 overall, 7-4 in ranking games and 2-1 in the 3A East.
Rayn Romero went 4-for-4 with two doubles for Payson. Ivy Woolwine 3-for-4 with two RBI, Hailey Bramlet had two hits and two RBI, Bree Hall doubled twice and drove in a run and Chancie Deaton had two hits and Becca Chiccino doubled and drove in a run.
Woolwine started and pitched the first five innings and Romero worked the final two.
The Longhorns slipped into a three-way tie for second place in the 3A East behind #2 Winslow. Payson plays at Winslow (7-1 ranking games, 2-0 3A East) at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.
The Horns play at Holbrook (5-6 ranking games, 1-3 3A East) at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The Longhorns return home for a non-region game with Round Valley at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Payson’s March 29 game at #4 Snowflake was postponed by rain/snow and rescheduled for the final game of the season on April 26.