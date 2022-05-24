It was a difficult year for Payson’s baseball team.
But the Longhorns still had strong seasons from several players.
And that fact was recognized as region coaches voted four Payson players onto the All-3A East first or second teams. Two more were honorable mention.
Junior Dexter Waterman made the first team, seniors Jace O’Conner and Jeremy Chavez and junior Caleb Marinelli the second team.
Seniors Chance Hagler and Easton Redford were honorable mention.
Waterman played shortstop and finished second on the team in batting average (.284) and led the Longhorns in on-base percentage (.415) and stolen bases (19). He was second on the team with 18 runs.
“I thought Dexter was a very appropriate choice for first team,” said Payson coach Brian Young. “He played hard every second he was on the field no matter the score.
“He brings constant energy to the team and just continues to get better. He is also a great teammate.”
O’Conner and Chavez were recognized as pitchers.
O’Conner led the Longhorns with 43 2/3 innings pitched, 62 strikeouts and tied for the team lead with two wins on the mound.
He also led Payson with three doubles, two triples, six extra-base hits and in both slugging percentage (.380) and RBI (16). He also scored 16 runs. O’Conner had eight stolen bases.
Chavez led Payson with a 3.50 earned run average and two complete games. At the plate, he was third among Longhorn batters with a .395 on-base percentage and led the team with 19 runs. He swiped seven bases.
“Jace and Jeremy were very deserving to be recognized for their pitching,” Young said. “We didn’t play enough defense for them or their stats would have been better, but I think what you are seeing is that they are two guys that opposing coaches didn’t want to see on the mound against their teams. That is the ultimate compliment for a pitcher.”
Marinelli, an outfielder, led the Longhorns with a 22 hits and a .306 batting average.
“Caleb was our top hitter,” Young said. “He just finds a way to put the ball in play. I love how he battles at the plate.
“He doesn’t say a word but just leads by example. I was really glad he was recognized because the gains he has made over the past two years are really awesome.”
Redford finished fourth on the team with a .240 batting average and scored 11 runs.
Hagler, the first baseman, played in 26 games and scored 12 runs.
“They are both seniors that have been in our program and contributed a lot,” Young said. “They are both really good young men and guys I enjoyed having in the program.”