Longhorns honor girls soccer seniors by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Oct 12, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read

Seniors recognized on senior night were (from left): manager Hailey Dominguez, Kayla Cline, Jennifer Avalos Ortiz, Claire Hancock, Landree Ryden and Kayde Johnson. Keith Morris/Roundup

Seniors Jennifer Avalos Ortiz (13) and Kayde Johnson hug after the halftime ceremony. Keith Morris/Roundup

Kayde Johnson makes a save against Camp Verde. Keith Morris/Roundup

Lexi Lee maneuvers the ball down the field against Camp Verde. Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson honored its seniors on the girls soccer team during halftime of the Longhorns' game against Camp Verde at Rumsey Park on Thursday, Oct. 7. Camp Verde won the game 1-0.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com