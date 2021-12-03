So much went right for Payson in its season opening girls basketball game.
The Longhorns have high hopes and showed everyone why on Tuesday night.
The talented, senior-led squad opened in a big way, pulling away from visiting Fountain Hills in the second half for a 49-34 victory in Wilson Dome.
Trinity Glasscock and Kayla Cline showed why they’re one of the best paint-patrolling duos in the state. And point guard Cadence White showed she’s ready for a strong fourth varsity season.
The trio led Payson to victory over the Falcons (1-1), who started their season a week earlier than the Horns by beating Chandler Valley Christian 39-36 at home on Nov. 23.
Glasscock produced a double-double with a team-high 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also dished out a team-high four assists. Cline scored eight points and grabbed 10 boards. She added three steals and two assists.
White scored 11 points to go with three steals and four rebounds. She had one assist, as Glasscock and Cline showed they’ll also dish the ball as they snag defensive rebounds and bring the ball up-court.
The Horns have been here before. They beat Camp Verde in the opener a year ago only to lose every other game in a 1-12 campaign featuring fewer games because of COVID-19 measures.
They went 2-16 (power points games) in 2019-20, losing their final 12 games.
So, they’re ready to change the script this season.
“You know, coming back from last year, we had the big dub (win) in the beginning and the season didn’t go well,” White said. “Hopefully, we can use that as an example of how we can push ourselves in practice each day to be better than the team we were last year.”
She wants more finishes like Tuesday when the Longhorns turned a 23-22 halftime lead into a comfortable victory by outscoring the Falcons 26-12 in the second half.
And rebounding is a huge key.
“We can out-rebound any team,” White said. “We have so much height on our team, we have so much strength.
“All it really comes down to is staying together as a team. The first half looked a little rough, but the last quarter we just really came together as a family and our attitudes were really up.”
White and other starters were on the bench at the end because the outcome was no longer in doubt. They rushed on the court to celebrate with teammates when the final second ticked off the clock.
“It was such a great feeling for everybody,” White said. “I feel like we came together as a family this game. I’ve played on varsity for four years and I’ve never felt such an accomplishment, such a win with the team before. So, I think there’s something special with this team this year.”
The Longhorns look to continue their strong start when they host Arizona College Prep (2-2 all games, 0-1 power points games) at 6 p.m. today.
Head coach Miles Huff said it was the start the team needed.
“This group especially,” the coach said. “Last year was a long year with everything going on and obviously not what we’re looking for win-loss wise. But to start the year on a high note, I think is huge for these girls and we’re hoping to build from here.”
Huff liked the leadership White showed.
“Cadence had a very good game,” Huff said. “This is her fourth year on varsity and we’re really looking for her to turn the corner and be a leader for us and it was a good start for her tonight, definitely.”
But White wanted to talk about the game Glasscock turned in more than about what she did herself.
“She’s definitely one of our most aggressive players,” White said of Glasscock. “She never gives up. If somebody doesn’t get a good shot, she’s always up there to get that rebound and put it back in. So, she’s a huge asset to our team.”
It wasn’t just Glasscock, Cline and White that powered the Longhorns to victory. Junior Brianna Marinelli added eight points and five rebounds. and senior Emmy Whaley scored six points and pulled down five boards.
The Longhorns won despite going just 1-for-6 (17%) at the free-throw line.
But the key was pressuring the ball and dominating on the glass.
“Putting pressure on teams, pushing the ball and really trying to use our speed and athleticism and push the tempo offensively and limiting them to one shot,” Huff said of the keys for his team.
“With our size between Trinity (6-feet-0), Kayla (5-11), Emmy Whaley (5-10), Lizzy White (5-11) and Cadence (5-9), we’re a pretty big girls team, especially for 3A, and we should dominate the rebounds every night.”