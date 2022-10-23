SCB v SL Jesus Hernandez kics ball away

Jesus Hernandez goes to the ground to break up a Show Low attack during the Cougars' 1-0 win over the Longhorns at Rumsey Park on Oct. 20, 2022.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson's boys soccer season ended with Thursday's heartbreaking 1-0 loss to #3 Show Low.

The Longhorns slipped from #7 to #8 in Friday's rankings that determine seeding for the 2A state tournament.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you