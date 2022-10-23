Payson's boys soccer season ended with Thursday's heartbreaking 1-0 loss to #3 Show Low.
The Longhorns slipped from #7 to #8 in Friday's rankings that determine seeding for the 2A state tournament.
The four region champions and the next four in the rankings earn berths in the eight-team tournament that opens with quarterfinal games on Tuesday. The semifinals are Oct. 27 at the high seed and the championship game on Oct. 29 at Mesa Westwood.
South champion St. Augustine finished #9 in the final rankings. The Wolves earned an automatic berth, bumping the #8 Longhorns out of the state tournament picture.
Payson was #7 and Camp Verde #8 in Thursday's rankings before Thursday's results changed the rankings the next day. The Longhorns and Camp Verde switched places in the rankings with the Cowboys beating #14 Grand Canyon 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.
That result combined with Payson's loss prevented the Horns from making the tournament for the third consecutive season.
Payson battled the Cougars for 80 minutes. But Brenden Bustillos scored on a rebound in front o the Payson goal 1:23 into the second half and that goal was enough to lift Show Low past the host Longhorns in the regular season finale at Rumsey Park.
Junior Jesus Hernandez kept his team in a battle with the Cougars on a night where the Longhorns honored his brother and three other seniors in a halftime ceremony.
But Payson just couldn’t get the ball past the Cougars’ strong defense and netminder Josiah Murphy.
Murphy is one of 10 seniors starting for Show Low. The only non-senior is Bustillos, who was in the right place at the right time to score into the right side of the net with Hernandez unable to get a hand on it after the ball bounced off a Payson defender and right to Bustillos, who knocked it in with 38:37 left in the game.
