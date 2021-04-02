The Payson softball express continued cruising through the season with two more blowout victories this week.
The Longhorns won 11-0 at Holbrook on Monday, March 29 and 16-0 at Blue Ridge on Tuesday, March 30 to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 3A East Region with its fourth consecutive shutout and fifth overall.
Payson was scheduled to host Blue Ridge Thursday, April 1 in a home game against Blue Ridge.
The Longhorns play a non-region game at Benson at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 and get back to 3A East action at Show Low at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5 before returning home for a rematch with Show Low at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.
Payson has outscored opponents 71-2 this season.
Payson 11, Holbrook 0Raci Miranda fired a seven-inning no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and one walk.
Payson pounded out 17 hits.
Bree Hall delivered three of Payson’s 17 hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Ivy Woolwine also homered and drove in three and Hailey Bramlet and Brinna Hall both contributed three hits. Miranda doubled and tripled and drove in two and Missy Chiccino and Kayde Johnson added two hits each.
It was a rematch of Payson’s 11-0 win at home over the Roadrunners on March 23. Miranda fired a five-inning perfect game in that contest.
Payson 16, Blue Ridge 0Miranda struck out 16 Yellow Jackets in a six-inning two-hitter.
Miranda had three of Payson’s 16 hits, including a home run, and drove in three. Bree Hall added a double among three hits and two RBI, Brinna Hall three hits, Woolwine two doubles and three RBI and Rebekah Rice two hits, Bramlet two hits and Chiccino two RBI.