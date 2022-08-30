Show Low stamped itself as one of the top 3A teams in the state with a win over a highly touted Chandler Valley Christian team.
At least one media outlet ranked the Trojans #1 before the Cougars beat them in the season opener.
And Show Low moved to 2-0 by shaking off a slow start and scoring 35 unanswered points to win 42-19 at Payson on Friday.
But, as good as the Cougars appear to be, don’t sell the Longhorns short said Payson coach Bryan Burke, who watched his team jump out to a 19-7 lead over the Cougars before things fell apart in the second half.
“You have Thatcher, Eastmark, Show Low and Valley Christian as the top teams,” said Payson coach Burke.
“And we’re in the mix. I think we’re in that conversation. A win on Friday would have solidified that. But, maybe we’ll see them again.”
The coach said the Longhorns need to work on fixing any issues they noticed in the game and move on.
“It’s a tough loss, but now we need to take care of business in Miami,” Burke said.
They threatened to take care of business against the Cougars, building a 12-point lead before the Cougars took charge.
Show Low has now scored 42 points in each of its first two games after opening with a 42-28 win at home against Valley Christian.
The Longhorns get their shot at VC later this season as those two teams both play in the 3A Metro East this season.
But Payson travels to face the 2A Vandals (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Miami is the only team the Horns are focused on this week.
They were focused on Show Low last week and had the home crowd excited early but couldn’t make enough big plays after intermission to win, as the Cougars improved to 14-1 in their last 15 meetings in the rivalry.
Early fireworks
Fireworks started early as Nate Brewer opened the scoring with a 48-yard TD pass to Roy Pedraza just four plays into the game.
And Wyatt Ashton responded by racing 85 yards with the ensuing kickoff for the home team.
Dexter Waterman ran for a one-yard TD in the final minute of the first quarter and hit Ashton for a one-yard scoring pass to make it 19-7 Payson with 7:03 left in the second quarter.
But Payson wouldn’t score again against an opportunistic Show Low defense.
The Cougars took advantage of four interceptions to score the final five touchdowns and win in convincing fashion.
A large crowd hoped to celebrate another Longhorn win and a 2-0 start to the young season.
But Nash Brewer threw for two TDs and ran for another and Ryan Kishbaugh scored three second-half touchdowns to power the Cougars.
“They’ve got some weapons and move them around the field, so that’s tough,” Burke said.
Brewer ran for a nine-yard TD to cut Payson’s lead to 19-15 with 5:34 left in the half. Kishbaugh caught a four-yard TD pass from Brewer to give SL the lead for good, 21-19 midway through the third quarter.
And Kishbaugh continued to with big plays, returning an interception 55 yards for a TD and catching a two-point pass from Brewer to make it 29-19 game. The senior scored on a two-yard run with 5:44 remaining and Colten Cloyd capped the scoring on a 58-yard run with 2:08 to play.
Brewer spearheaded a rushing attack that netted 271 yards with 96 yards on 10 carries. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 68 yards, two TDs and an interception.
“He’s a stud,” Burke said.
Pedraza ran for 68 yards on 12 carries. Kishbaugh rushed eight times for 39 yards and caught three passes for 59 more yards. Cloyd netted 60 yards on just two rushes.
The Cougars limited Payson to 215 yards of total offense, and 62 yards on 28 rushes (2.2 yards per carry). Waterman ran 12 times for a team-high 39 yards and Caleb Marinelli had 11 totes for 18 yards. Ayden Ormand ran five times for five yards.
Waterman completed 14 of 32 passes for 153 yards, one TD and four interceptions in stats posted on MaxPreps. Ashton caught eight passes for 73 yards and the score. Sergio Madrid caught three balls for 42 yards.
Strange series
Waterman’s one-yard TD pass to Ashton in the first minute of the second quarter capped a strange span where a Payson drive stalled but Carlito Rodriguez recorded a fumbled punt return for Payson at the Show Low 47. Waterman connected with Ashton on a 34-yard pass to the Show Low 13. But the drive stalled again and Tenney came on to try a 25-yard field goal.
The Cougars blocked the low kick but it ricocheted outside and Waterman scooped up the ball and ran to the 1-yard line to set up the short scoring strike to Ashton that put Payson ahead 19-7.
But the ball stopped bouncing Payson’s way.
The Cougars got a huge opportunity for another big win against rival Snowflake on Sept. 9, with this week off to prepare to face the two-time defending 3A state champion. The AIA move the two-time defending 3A champion up to 4A because of their recent success in the state playoffs.
Show Low coach Carlo Hernandez told his players in the on-field postgame talk that he likes how the players put a poor start behind them to get the job done.
“I’ll take this, because you found a way to win,” he told them.
He downplayed the idea that he heard some people calling this a trap game with his team coming off a win over Valley Christian, with a showdown with Snowflake lurking.
“You go from beating the #1 team in the state ... a lot of people were calling it a trap game. It’s too early in the year to call it a trap game.”
“I knew (the Longhorns) would be prepared. I think some thought we were a tad better, until we played the game. They were gonna make us earn it.
“I applaud the effort by the Payson staff and kids. They battled and helped us grow up a little.”
But he blamed himself for his team’s slow start.
“It falls on me that we came out flat,” Hernandez said. “I allowed us to come out flat.
“But (Payson) out-hit us, out-coached us and came out and met our intensity and was able to do good things. But a couple of second-half turnovers, that were key.”
Focusing on Miami
The Longhorns will be back on the practice field working to get back in the win column this week at Miami.
At 1-1 with eight games remaining, everything is still possible for this team.
The loss doesn’t hurt as much as it would have when the teams were playing in the 3A East. The AIA’s latest realignment has the Longhorns competing in the 3A Metro East Region, while Show Low (and Blue Ridge) are in the 3A Northeast.
The Horns have plenty of challenges ahead.
Eight of them, to be exact, starting with Friday’s game at Miami, which beat Chandler Prep 27-18 on Friday to improve to 1-1 following a 46-21 loss to San Tan Charter. The Vandals play in the 2A Salt Region.
Payson is the only 3A team they’ll play this year, so you can be sure they’d love to knock off the Longhorns.
Payson can’t afford to look past Miami to games like 4A Mingus at home next week and the region opener against Tempe on Sept. 16, a showdown at Valley Christian on Sept. 23 and a home date with defending 2A state champion Arizona Lutheran on Sept. 30.
And the final three games at Safford, at home vs. Fountain Hills and at Phoenix Christian.
If they focus on the task at had, they have the talent and experience to win football games.
And get back on the right path.