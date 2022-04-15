Dexter Waterman slides safely into second base against Holbrook on Wednesday. Waterman reached base four times to help lead the Longhorns to a come-from-behind victory. See the Roundup Sports Facebook for more photos from this game.
Payson rallied from a six-run deficit to stun visiting Holbrook 8-7 in 3A East baseball on Wednesday night.
The Longhorns fell behind early as the Roadrunners scored five runs in the top of the first and added another run in the second.
But the home team answered with a run in the fourth and exploded for seven more runs in the fifth. Holbrook scored one run in the sixth but the Longhorns kept them from scoring again in a wild win.
Tyler Wilson pitched five innings of one-run relief to enable the Longhorns to rally and Dexter Waterman reached base in all four of his plate appearances.
“Everybody in the lineup committed to doing something positive,” Payson coach Brian Young said of the big fifth inning. “Guys didn’t fight and had fun, which made coming back to win so much better.”
Payson completed a sweep of the season series after winning 14-4 at Holbrook on March 23.
The Longhorns improved to 2-4 in 3A East play.
The Horns were coming off a 2-2 performance in the Goodyear Estrella Foothills Wolves Classic on April 7-9, beating Combs 7-5 and Phoenix Trevor Browne 7-3 and losing to Erie (Pa.) Cathedral Prep 18-0 and Buckeye Youngker 11-4.
Payson (6-15 overall, 2-11 ranking games) was scheduled to play San Tan Foothills at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Thursday.
The Longhorns return to 3A East play when they host Blue Ridge at 6 o’clock tonight.
The Horns host Snowflake on April 20. They play at Show Low on April 22 and close the season at home against Winslow at 6 p.m. on April 25.