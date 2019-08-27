Depth.
It’s the key to success for most high school football teams.
Those that have it, generally succeed.
Those that don’t, well, they don’t.
Payson may have the kind of depth that translates to success.
The Longhorns showed as much in a 30-20 win over visiting Page on opening night Friday.
Payson scored four touchdowns and Jesse Conway wasn’t part of any of them. That’s surprising because the speedy senior lead the Longhorns in scoring a year ago. In fact, he scored at least one touchdown in each of his team’s first nine games a standout junior campaign.
He was heavily involved in the offense, as expected. However, he had two touchdown catches wiped out by penalties.
In all, three Payson scoring plays were called back because of flags on the plays. Payson was flagged 12 times for 95 yards.
Conway appeared to break a scoreless tie just 2:07 into the game when he caught a 15-yard scoring strike from Trevor Cline. However, a holding penalty wiped out the touchdown and the opening drive stalled before the Sand Devils blocked a punt.
Another penalty also took a 2-yard scoring run by Cline off the board on the final play of the first half. But Mike Dominguez came on to boot a 24-yard field goal to send the Longhorns into the break with a 10-0 lead.
Cline’s 7-yard TD pass to Conway with 4:22 to play in the game was also called back when the Longhorns were called for targeting and had a player ejected. He must sit out this week’s game. The player felt it was his shoulder pads and not his helmet that made contact with the Page defender on the play.
Fortunately, Chance Zale raced 22 yards two plays later with 3:27 remaining to save the drive and give Payson an insurmountable 30-12 lead.
The Sand Devils scored in the final minute but the Longhorns recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to send the large crowd home happy.
Cline scored Payson’s first points of the season on a 4-yard run midway through the second quarter. He also dove into the end zone from the 2 to put the Longhorns ahead 17-6 late in the third quarter.
Kyle Shepard scored on a 13-yard run with 50.2 left in the third quarter to put the home team up 24-6. Shepard proved a key player on both sides of the ball. In addition to carrying the load, along with Cline, running the ball, the senior also had two interceptions.
Smith threw three second-half touchdown passes for the Sand Devils. He connected with Hunter Richardson for a 17-yard score midway through the third quarter to make it a 10-6 game.
He added a pair of scoring strikes to Nik Yazzie in the final quarter.
Payson didn’t turn the ball over, while Page coughed it up three times. Trevor Flores recovered a fumble by the Sand Devils.
Payson travels to face Scottsdale Coronado at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Dons hope to bounce back after opening with a 62-14 loss at home against 4A Phoenix Arcadia.