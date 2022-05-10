Payson’s Jonathan Ball and other small school track coaches in Arizona have been pleading for years for the Arizona Interscholastic Association to treat their athletes like they treat those competing for the state’s largest schools.
They’ve been pushing for the AIA to spread out the Division 3 and 4 state track meet competitions to give athletes a chance to fully recover from one competition, such as preliminary heats, before returning to go for gold.
This year, the AIA has finally listened.
For the first time, the Div. 3 and 4 championships will be spaced out with three recovery days between the preliminary and final heats instead of back-to-back days as has been the case since the AIA switched to divisions in 2011.
Now there will be three days for the D3 state meet, which Payson is part of, starting with the May 7 javelin that Hunter Stanfield competed in.
Several preliminary heats are today (May 10), although some field event finals will also be held today, along with the girls 800 and 1600 and boys 3200 and 4x800 finals.
Most finals will be held on Saturday (May 14) in all divisions (1-4) at Mesa Community College.
The Div. 1 and 2 prelims are Wednesday, as usual.
“Us small schools have always had to do the grueling back-to-back days of Friday and Saturday, sometimes in temperatures as high as 105,” Ball said.
“That back-to-back would really affect the performances especially on the second day. The AIA finally granted us small schools our wish to break up the meet and go on a Tuesday/Saturday format.”
But, with the big change comes questions about how athletes should handle the period between most prelims and finals.
“Although I’m really excited about the change, I feel there is going to be a learning curve both with the athletes, as well as the coaches as we prepare our athletes,” Ball said.
“I have never coached athletes at a state championships where there is a four-day gap between prelims and finals. I started reaching out to coaches that have been through the break before to get ideas, but this is definitely going to be new to us.”
Performance that would have easily qualified Longhorns for the state final in previous seasons like Makenzie Brode’s 13.23 seconds and Claire Hancock’s 13.29 in the 100 meters just didn’t make the cut this spring.
“And most seasons Robyn (Wilson’s) 13.36 might get in,” Ball said. “This season has been more competitive than ever. And it was like that in every event.”
Still, Payson has 13 girls and five boys qualified to compete at state. Six individuals and two relay teams qualified.
Here’s a look at the qualifiers.
McKenzie Ball
Junior McKenzie Ball led the Longhorn girls with 80 varsity points this season and qualified in three events. She’ll run in the 1600 today and then in the 4x800 and 3200 on Saturday.
“Coach Cluff has done an excellent job with all of our distance runners this year,” Ball said. “He really has them running at a high level and confidently. McKenzie has responded really well to coach Cluff’s methods and has taken it to an entirely new level.”
She was Payson’s lone winner in the Snowflake Last Chance Meet, winning the 1600 in a state qualifying 5:46. She’ll be the lead runner on the 4x800 and has run a 12:23 in qualifying for the 3200, which ranks fourth on Payson’s top 10 list.
Isabella Spear
Senior Isabella Spear returns to state in the disc for the second time. She’ll compete today. She also qualified for Saturday’s shot put competition.
“She is a very experienced thrower and has the best potential on our girls team to go get a podium spot (top four finish),” Ball said.
“It is the shot put I’m looking forward to the most. Coach Denver White has volunteered a lot of time this season and has worked well with her. She has really turned the corner on the shot and if she does what we have seen lately in practice it will be a great event for us.”
She threw a personal-record 34-0 in the Bubba Nielsen Invitational and went a season best 95-2 in the disc at Brophy Prep.
Brianna Marinelli
Junior Brianna Marinelli is the first PHS girl to qualify for state in the pole vault in 10 years thanks to winning the Bubba Nielsen Inv. with a personal-record 8-foot effort.
She ran on the 4x100 at state as a sophomore. The pole vault is Saturday.
“Brianna is a strong, powerful athlete,” Ball said. “We didn’t know what to do with her this season as she ran a little, threw the javelin and shot put. Then halfway through the season she tried pole vault and she is onto something there.”
Robyn Wilson
Junior Robyn Wilson qualified for today’s high jump and anchors the 4x100.
“Robyn is a huge track and field talent,” Ball said. “She qualified with a jump of 4-10 at the Nike Chandler Rotary Inv. and she anchored our 4x100 to our fastest time of the season at that same meet when they ran 51.80. Robyn has been battling some leg issues and has been working hard to get back.”
4x100 girls
The 4x100 features seniors Emma Macnab, Makenzie Brode and Claire Hancock, juniors Braven Rasmussen and Robyn Wilson and sophomore Chloe Hancock.
“This team is very deep in terms of sprinting speed as all six are sub-14 second girls in the 100,” Ball said. “Emma gives us a lot of pop at the start as she gets us off to a nice start time. Makenzie is a state medalist in this event from her freshman season in 2019. She is running faster now than ever and is poised to lead this team to the finals.
“Claire has worked herself into being an excellent sprinter. She is fun to watch on that third leg turn. Braven has filled in nicely at anchor. She is running with a lot of confidence.
“In all, we have five girls that have run 13.65 or under this year. This is a fun team to watch. They compete in the prelims (today) with the top nine making it to Saturday.”
4x800 girls
The 4x800 relay squad looking to reach Saturday’s final features Ball, freshman Hannah Sarnowski, junior McKenzie Sarnowski, senior Darby MacFarlane, freshman Mylee Redford and Chloe Hancock.
“This team is running really well right now,” coach Ball said. “Hannah is a really tough, really competitive freshman athlete that runs with a lot of grit. Her sister, McKenzie, has made a ton of improvements this season and we have run our fastest times of the season with her in there.
“And Darby, wow, Darby has transformed into a fantastic closer for us. She runs really aggressive and runs with a purpose. Mylee and Chloe add depth to a team that is looking for an all-state performance (top eight).”
Hunter Stanfield
Senior Hunter Stanfield led the Longhorn boys in points with 117 this season. He qualified in three events — javelin, long jump and triple jump. They’re all on separate days.
“He throws the javelin (May 7) then long jumps (today) and has the triple jump on Saturday,” Ball said. “He has the potential to be all-state and score points in all three events. Hunter is truly a one-of-a-kind athlete.”
He is the school record-holder in the javelin (147 feet 6 inches) and ranks fourth in school history in the triple jump (42-10½) and long jump (21-2).
Connor Hatch
Senior Connor Hatch was all-state in the 300 hurdles as a junior, finishing seventh in the state meet. He looks to improve on that finish in what is the most competitive hurdle event in any division this season, with three of the top five in D3. He’s also qualified in the 110 hurdles.
“Connor embraces the competition (in the 300) and wants to compete against the best and he’ll get to,” Ball said. “Connor never shys away from any competition and he will be ready this week.”
He’s run the 110 in 16.05 and the 300 in 40.78. The prelims for both hurdle events are today, with the top nine competing on Saturday.
Dayton Morris
Dayton Morris came out for track for the first time as a senior this season and qualified in both today’s shot put and Saturday’s discus. He threw 44-0 in the shot and 121-½ in the discus at the Blue Ridge Inv.
“Dayton is really strong and knows that it just takes one good throw to make an impact at state,” Ball said.
Zack Ludtke
Senior Zack Ludtke is the top returning placer from a year ago. He finished sixth in the high jump in last year’s state meet. He’s cleared 6-2 this season and is ready for Saturday.
“Coach Logan Morris has worked hard with Zack and he looks ready to improve on last year’s performance,” Ball said. “Zack has the capability and is relaxed enough that he doesn’t let much get to him and he could have a great event at state.”
Dominik Stuerzer
Dominik Stuerzer is the only non-senior among PHS’s five boys qualifiers. The sophomore qualified for Saturday’s high jump thanks to 5-10 effort this season.
“Dom has had a great season for this being his first year, although he did have a bit of track experience when he was little,” Ball said. “He’s the future of the boys team.”