Trevor Cline and Jesse Conway enjoyed career nights on Friday.
Cline threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Conway scored a career-high four TDs as Payson’s football team kept rolling along with a 62-16 destruction of visiting Holbrook.
Conway returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the second consecutive week as the Longhorns improved to 5-1 with another dominant performance on both sides of the ball.
Payson’s defense was looking for a third straight shutout but the Roadrunners managed to score a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Coach Bryan Burke sent the reserves in for the final quarter. But the coach put the starters back in when the visitors drove to the Payson 3-yard line.
A 3-yard touchdown pass snapped the string of 11 consecutive scoreless quarters posted by the Payson defense to make it 55-8 with 7:18 to go.
The Longhorns hadn’t allowed a team to score since the fourth quarter of a 51-26 loss to Fountain Hills on Sept. 13. They rebounded from their only defeat to blank both Tucson Catalina and Chinle.
The Roadrunners scored again on the reserves on an 18-yard pass with 1:50 to play and tacked on a second two-point run.
But the Longhorns turned in all the other highlights.
Cline connected with Conway for scoring passes of 93, 28 and 40 yards.
He also connected with Porter Flake on a 6-yard TD pass and hit Trevor Flores with a 9-yard TD pass.
Kyle Shepard ran for a 55-yard touchdown and Marques Alcorta ran for a 12-yard TD.
Bladimir Benitez ran for a 62-yard TD to end the scoring.
Mike Dominguez was 8-for-8 kicking extra points. He would have made a ninth attempt, but a bad snap ended with a sack of Flores, the holder.
Penalties have been a problem for Payson all season. They entered the game averaging 11 penalties a game. However, the Longhorns were flagged a season-low four times for 30 yards.
Payson won the turnover battle 4-1 thanks to three interceptions. Payson fumbled twice, losing one of them. Holbrook lost one of its four fumbles. Flake recovered it for Payson.
Flake, Jojo Ortiz and Travis Christianson came up with the interceptions.
The Longhorns are 5-1 for only the second time since 2008, matching the start by the 2015 squad.
Of course, they have yet to play a team with a winning record. Payson’s first six opponents are a combined 5-31 (.139).
Wins will be harder to come by over the final month. The remaining teams on the schedule boast a combined 19-7 record (.731), beginning with this week’s homefield showdown with No. 7 Snowflake (5-1). The Lobos are coming off a win over No. 5 Blue Ridge.
Payson and Snowflake are the only 3A East teams without a region loss, so the winner of Friday’s game will stand alone in first place in the region.
Payson debuted at No. 23 in the 3A power rankings but should climb up the rankings thanks to their challenging schedule over the final four weeks.
Military night
Payson honored veterans and first responders on Friday.
The Longhorns ran onto the field before the game with five players carrying the flags of the five branches of the military.
And there was a ceremony at halftime. Veterans and first responders were admitted for free.
“As a community, Payson and our surrounding communities are rich with military service and first responder service to our country, state and towns,” said Payson athletic director Rich Ormand. “We want our military and first responders to know how much we appreciate them.”
