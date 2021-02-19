Payson’s boys basketball team managed just 14 points in the first half and trailed visiting Show Low by 13 points at the break on Tuesday night in Wilson Dome.
The Longhorns found their offense with 33 points after intermission to make it a game.
But Show Low prevailed 60-47.
The Cougars used a 13-2 run to build a 17-point third-quarter lead, 31-14.
Payson stole the momentum and got a small crowd of parents and lower level players cheering with an extended 31-15 run of its own to cut the deficit to one point, 46-45, on an Easton Redford drive to the basket with 4:32 to play.
However, Show Low finished with the most important run of the night, outscoring the home team 14-2 over the final 4:32 to pull away.
Hunter Lee led the Longhorns with 18 points. Dexter Waterman scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including seven in the final quarter.
Cougar Cooke led all scorers with 24 points for Show Low. Riane Dela Cruz scored 15 points.
Show Low improved to 5-8 and 2-4 in the 3A East.
Payson fell to 1-8 overall and 1-4 midway through the 3A East schedule.
The Longhorns close a busy week with a pair of home games against Holbrook at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 and a non-region contest against Round Valley at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.
They’ll play three of their final four games on the road, starting Tuesday, Feb. 23 at No. 2 Snowflake (11-0, 7-0 3A East).