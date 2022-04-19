The 18th ranked Longhorns delivered that message on Thursday, stunning #3 Snowflake 2-1 on the road.
“These girls proved they can compete with the best of them,” said Payson coach Christina Burke.
“I have always known they could. I think think it took them a little bit to buy in and know how truly great they are.”
Kaylee Boone twirled a four-hit gem in a rare appearance in the circle for a Payson team that’s had to out-slug opponents all season and came up on the short end as often as it hasn’t.
“Kaylee was absolutely incredible,” Burke said. “She stepped up in a high stress game and just blew my expectations of her out of the water. She is one of those hidden gems.”
Chancie Deaton tripled and drove in one run and Rayn Romero doubled and drove in the other.
Bree Hall and Brinna Hall added key hits.
“Their pitcher is one of the best I’ve seen in the region,” Burke said. “Our offense has always saved us, but this game was different.
“We played the best defensive game I have ever seen them play. We didn’t have an error and held them to just one run. I don’t think I have ever been more proud of these girls.”
Payson then won 4-2 at Blue Ridge on Friday to improve to 9-7 in ranking games and 4-3 in the 3A East. The Horns moved up to #16 in Friday’s rankings.
The wins give Payson a real shot at finishing in the top 16 in the rankings and avoiding an April 30 play-in game involving the teams ranked #17-24.
Snowflake was 12-1 and fresh off a 4-3 nine-inning win over a Winslow team that was unbeaten in the 3A East and ranked #2 in the state. The outcome dropped the Bulldogs to #4 in Thursday’s rankings and left the teams in a two-way battle for the region crown. Winslow, which moved up to #3 in Friday’s rankings, beat the Lobos 1-0 earlier this season.
Winslow is 6-1 in the region and Snowflake 5-2.
The Longhorns have struggled to hold good teams off the scoreboard this season. But Boone shined in her biggest game of the season and her defense sparkled behind her in Payson’s best game of the year.
Boone, the team’s only senior, had only pitched two other games this season, starting in center field most games.
The Longhorns play at Show Low at 3:30 p.m. today and host Winslow at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the rematch of an 8-7 win by the Bulldogs. Payson closes at home against Snowflake at 6 p.m. on April 26.