Payson’s 6-5 football season garnered plenty of accolades as 14 Longhorns earned recognition on the All-3A East Football Team.
Coaches voted six Horns — seniors Travis Christianson and Connor Hatch and juniors Gabe Hilgendorf, Devonte Johnson, Jimmy Johnson and Caleb Marinelli — to the first team.
Seniors Kellen Mills and Hunter Stanfield and juniors Wyatt Ashton and Daltin Stockon made the second team.
Seniors Nick Dimbat, Daiton Morris and Rohan Smith and junior Dexter Waterman were honorable mention.
Christianson, Stanfield and Waterman were first team All-3A Metro East honorees a year ago. D. Johnson and Smith were second-team All-3A Metro East honorees last year. Mills was honorable mention all-region last season.
Christianson earned second-team All-3A East honors as a sophomore in 2019. He was honorable mention all-state in 2020.
Christianson rushed for 534 yards with a team-leading 10 rushing touchdowns and a team-high 6.1 yards per carry. As valuable as he was on offense, he was recognized at linebacker after leading the Longhorns with 124 tackles, including a team-high 53 solo takedowns. His three sacks ranked second on the team behind eight by Stanfield. He also had an interception, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.
Hilgendorf was honored at defensive back after leading Payson with three interceptions to go with 48 tackles. He also caught 15 passes for 124 yards and a TD.
Hatch was recognized as a kick returner, where he averaged 22.2 yards per return. He was also a standout receiver and defensive back, catching 26 passes for 330 yards and seven TDs.
Marinelli was honored at punter, where he averaged 42.5 yards on six punts in stats posted on MaxPreps.com. He also led Payson in rushes (113) and rushing yards (557) and ran for seven TDs.
Jimmy Johnson was the leader of an offensive line that helped the Horns roll up 2,600 yards from scrimmage.
Devonte Johnson was recognized at long snapper and also had 43 tackles, including seven for loss.