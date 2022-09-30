Wyatt Ashton tries to complete a fantastic catch, but just can't quite reach Dexter Waterman's pass as Luis Guerrera defends for Arizona Lutheran on Friday night. Although the senior didn't make this catch, he made a others, including a 27-yard touchdown strike from Waterman to give the Longhorns the only points they'd need in a 19-0 whitewashing of the Coyotes.
Payson’s football team beat visiting Arizona Lutheran on Friday night.
The Longhorns put on a show in a 19-0 shutout.
Dexter Waterman threw for two touchdowns after Caleb Marinelli raced 53 yards to the end zone to break a scoreless tie 1:10 into the second quarter.
That came one play after the Longhorns blocked a punt from the Payson 44 that wound up as a three-yard loss. That set the Longhorns up at their own 47.
No problem.
Marinelli’s been consistently good in the offensive backfield this season.
And when he broke into the open and couldn’t be stopped, the large homecoming night crowd ready to erupt, well, erupted.
The blocked punt was just one of many plays by the Coyotes that the Longhorns shut down all night long.
And they withstood a talented offense led by quarterback Luis Guerrero and a strong running attack.
They withstood all advances, by 11 Coyotes that wanted desperately to capitalize on a final assault on the Longhorn end zone.
But the drive stalled when Guerrero's pass to Elijah Harris fell incomplete. The game ended with offsetting personal fouls on the play.
Penalties were one of the few concerns for Payson head coach Bryan Burke, who watched his defense post a second consecutive home field shutout. It was evidence that these Longhorns want to play a key role in how the top of the 3A Metro East Standings shake out.
Arizona Lutheran, the defending 2A state champion that the AIA moved to 3A based on their success in 2A, fell to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Metro East. Payson improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the region, right behind Valley Christian (6-1, 3-0) and Fountain Hills is 4-3 overall but the Falcons are 3-0 in the region after a 62-13 win over Phoenix Christian (0-7, 0-3) on Friday.
Fountain Hills beat Arizona Luther and Tempe, with games at Payson on Oct. 21 and Valley Christian at Fountain Hills on Thursday, Oct. 27.