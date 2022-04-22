Payson’s softball team prevailed in a wild 18-15 game at Show Low on Tuesday, April 19.
The #12 ranked (3A) Longhorns erupted for nine runs in the top of the first and scored eight times in the fourth to expand on a 9-5 lead. The visitors added a run in the sixth.
No. 15 Show Low scored in every inning — one in the first, third and sixth, two in the fourth and three in both the second and seventh.
Payson pounded out 20 hits, led by Chancie Deaton’s 5-for-5 performance that featured two home runs, a triple and six runs batted in. Hailey Bramlet added three hits, including a home run, and three RBI and Ivy Woolwine also delivered three hits and three RBI. Brinna Hall chipped in three hits and three runs, H Waterman two hits and two RBI and Kaylee Boone singled and drove in a pair.
Rayn Romero, Boone and Woolwine all pitched. Five errors hurt their efforts in the circle, leading to five unearned runs.
Payson lost 11-6 to Show Low in the first meeting between the teams at Payson.
Payson improved to 15-9 overall, 10-7 in ranking games and 5-3 in the 3A East. Show Low fell to 3-5 in the region and 7-7 in ranking games.
The Longhorns have a shot at finishing second in the region and could tie Winslow for first, although the Bulldogs would win the tiebreaker used to break ties in which teams split their two region meetings — best record in 3A games.
Payson hosts #3 Winslow on Thursday, April 21 and #4 Snowflake at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. Winslow leads the 3A East at 7-1, followed by Snowflake (6-2) and Payson (5-3). Winslow, which beat Payson 8-7 at Winslow, is 12-2 in conference games. Payson beat Snowflake 2-1 at Snowflake in the first meeting, so the Longhorns would win the tiebreaker for second with the Lobos if they complete the sweep.
Snowflake was scheduled to play at Holbrook on Thursday.
The top eight teams in the final ranks earn an automatic berth in the 16-team state tournament. It will be difficult for the Longhorns to move up into the top eight even with wins in their final two games, although it may not be impossible. If they can’t make the top eight, they’ll face an April 30 play-in game at the high seed. They’d host that play-in game if they remain in the top 16.
Play-in game winners move onto the first round on Tuesday, May 3 at the high seed. The quarterfinals are at 4 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix. The semifinals are at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the same site and the state championship is at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13 at Arizona State University.