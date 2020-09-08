Lou Manganiello fired a net 73 to win the First Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association 3 Clubs Plus Putter Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Terry Lindsey (75) finished second in the First Flight and Tim Hughes (76) third.
Ian Capper (73) edged Mike McKee (74) and Gary Campbell (74) in the Second Flight.
John Calderwood and Gary Vaplon both shot 71 in the Third Flight and Jim Livingston (72) placed third.
Dave Herbert was closest to the pin on both Nos. 5 (7 feet 1 inch) and 8 (14-4½). Other closest-to-the-pin winners were: Danny Harder (No. 14, 4-3) and Ken Althoff (No. 17, 5-8).
McKee had the longest putt, sinking it from 10 feet 4 inches on No. 9.