Lou Manganiello shot 147 for 36 holes to win the Payson Men's Golf Association Club Championship in the A Flight on July 26 and August 2 at Payson Golf Club.

He snapped Brett Howard's run of six consecutive titles in the tournament by shooting 147 to win by two strokes over Jessie Smith and Paul Christianson, who both carded 149.

