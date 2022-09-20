Freshman Mackenzie Wood finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in a school-record 1 minute 28.22 seconds for the Payson High swim club in a meet at Cottonwood Community Pool on Thursday, Sept. 15.

She also placed third in the 200 freestyle in a SR 2:33.00.

