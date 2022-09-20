Freshman Mackenzie Wood finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in a school-record 1 minute 28.22 seconds for the Payson High swim club in a meet at Cottonwood Community Pool on Thursday, Sept. 15.
She also placed third in the 200 freestyle in a SR 2:33.00.
Junior Ericka Escobedo also had “excellent swims,” according to coach Lori Thompson, in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. She swam 42.84 in the 50 free, cutting almost 10 seconds off her swim in the season-opening meet in Flagstaff on Sept. 1.
She also “did well” in the 100 free, touching in 1:27.49 in swimming it for the first time.
The Longhorns’ third meet is at McDowell Ranch Community Pool in Scottsdale on Oct. 10 against Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, Scottsdale Cicero Prep and Phoenix Veritas Prep.
The team started with just four members in its third season. They’re trying to attract more swimmers to ensure that the sport takes off here, even without a home pool to host meets.
“A few other swimmers have been training with the team and are excited to compete in the upcoming meet,” Thompson said.
Herbert edges Dodd by 1
Dave Herbert fired a net 71 to edge Chuck Dodd (72) by a stroke to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association 3 Club + Putter Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 7.
Paul Christianson, Alex Armenta and Chip Yeomans tied for third with 76.
Bob Parkinson (72) won the B Flight, followed by Steve Thompson (74) in second and Chuck Carrier, Rod Emerald and Herb Sherman, who tied for third with 76.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Thompson (#5, 22 feet 4 inches), Armenta (#8, 8-0), Dave Herbert (#14, 20-5) and Tim Ernst (#17, 11-4½).