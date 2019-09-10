Maddie Nossek stamped herself during a sterling four-year career at Payson High another of the exceptional student-athletes to have made the purple and gold proud.
During her four-year career she starred in track and field and basketball setting records and turning heads along the way.
Most exceptional about her, coaches agree, was a passion, spunk and work ethic that made her unique among high school athletes.
“She was the most amazing athlete I ever coached,” said PHS track and field coach Jonathan Ball.
Nossek, five other individuals and one team will be inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Before graduating from PHS in 2010, Nossek caught the eye of coaches and recruiters from around the state by setting a school record high jump of 5 feet, 6.25 inches that was the best in Arizona that season.
She also set a school record in the 400 meters with a speedy 58.63.
She was named that season the 3A East track athlete of the year winning two gold (long jump, high jump) and two silver medals (400, 800 meters) at the state championship finals.
Nossek first burst onto the track season as an unheralded freshman winning the state long jump.
As a senior she qualified for state in an almost-unheard of 11 events and at the prestigious Great Southwest meet performed well enough in the rugged heptathlon to earn here a berth into the USA Junior National Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
There she found herself pitted against insurmountable odds because most of her competitors were older, some 20 years of age, and more seasoned college athletes.
“The Junior Nationals is the toughest meet there — much tougher than age group national competition,” said former PHS track and field and cross-country coach Chuck Hardt.
But Nossek took on all comers with the tenacity of Rocky Balboa trading punches with Clubber Lang.
As a huge underdog Nossek entered the meet with a 24th seed and finished 23rd in the prestigious 32-athlete field.
Her track accomplishments throughout her career and at the junior nationals earned her an invitation from Arizona State University coaches and recruiters to join the Sun Devil team the following year.
She accepted the invitation enrolling in the school where she majored in nutrition.
At PHS graduation that spring she was honored with several scholarships including ones from Mogollon Health Alliance, Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country, Central Arizona Board of Realtors and Mogollon Sporting Association.
In basketball, Nossek was slowed her senior year by injuries, but wrapped up the season as the team’s leading scorer averaging 11.5 points per game. The mark was third best in the East.
In addition to her scoring, Nossek was a fierce rebounder, a solid defender and consummate team player.
She turned in one of her most gutsy hardwood performances her senior year in the first round of the regional playoffs. Shaking off injuries, she paced the Longhorns with 13 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to Alchesay.
Just last summer, after living in the Valley for several years, she, her husband and two daughters returned to Payson where she is putting her degree in nutrition to good use as a food service director for a firm contracting with the Payson Unified School District.
Looking back on her prep career, Nossek remembers being invited and competing in the Great Southwest Track and Field meet among her fondest memories, “It was kind of surreal; I had read about it and now I was competing it ... what a thrill.”
As a mother of two girls, she says her focus in raising them will be to encourage them in sports but urge them to be well rounded, “Sometimes today there is too much specialization and burnout.”
Finally, she anticipates as a parent following the lead of her father, Payson physical therapist Scott Nossek, “He supported me but be never pushed me and he always took the time to help me.”
Joining Nossek in the PHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 are: athletes John Chilson, Ty Chilson, Mark Hochstetler, Darren Reid and former PHS coach and Payson Roundup sports editor Max Foster. Also inducted will be the 1982 PHS girls track team.
Tickets for the induction ceremony are $15 and are available at the high school bookstore.