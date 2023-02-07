BKG BR-PAY Maggie Whaley

Maggie Whaley battles for position against a Blue Ridge player on a free throw on Friday, Feb. 3. The senior broke the school record for three-point field goals in a season with 67. She has two more games to add to the total.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Maggie Whaley made history this season.

The Payson senior broke the school single-season record for three-point field goals, according to Payson coach Chaz Davis.

