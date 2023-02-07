Maggie Whaley made history this season.
The Payson senior broke the school single-season record for three-point field goals, according to Payson coach Chaz Davis.
The three-point stripe was added to high school basketball courts 19 feet 9 inches from the basket starting with the 1987-88 season.
Davis said the PHS girls record was the 64 treys Danielle O’Haver sank during the 2005-06 season.
Now, in the 36 years of rewarding players three points for shots made from beyond the arc, Whaley holds the Longhorn girls record.
Whaley drained a 20-something foot three-point field goal in the first quarter of the Longhorns’ game at Snowflake on Jan. 31 for her 65th of the season to break the mark. in records posted at MaxPreps.com dating back to the 2005-06 season.
Whaley hit two more treys in Payson’s 49-38 loss to Blue Ridge at Wilson Dome on Friday, Feb. 3 to extend her total to 67 with two games remaining.
Whaley has taken advantage of the new shooting machine the boys and girls teams are using this season.
“She has been coming in a few hours early for five-six months before practice getting hundreds of shots up on the shooting machine,” Davis said of Whaley.
“She has become the perfect example of hard work paying off. All her teammates have been so excited for her. We focus on each individual taking their shot and if we have a teammate that is more open to take their shot then we want to give them that opportunity and Maggie’s teammates have done that with her all season long.”
Like her teammates, the coach is proud of her.
“She is a tremendous shooter and even better kid,” Davis said. “The dedication, effort, and discipline she has showcased throughout this season as a shooter is only a small example of what I think she is going to accomplish throughout her life.”
Whaley is thrilled about the mark.
“Breaking the record is something I’ve been working hard towards all season, so finally beating it was a great accomplishment for me,” she said.
“It also showed me how much I love this sport and how we have a lot more hours we need to put in to finish this season in a way we are proud of. One accomplishment is exciting, but there’s still a lot that we want to happen as a team and we want to finish strong.”
The Longhorns travel to face Winslow on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and finish the regular season at home against Holbrook on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Whaley and teammates Brianna Marinelli and Mckenzie Sarnowski will be honored with their families in a senior night ceremony prior to Thursday’s 6 p.m. game.
Chloe Hancock scored nine points to lead the offense against Blue Ridge. Whaley and Lizzy White added eight points apiece.
Payson was #24 in Friday’s 3A rankings and has a chance to make the state tournament, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They’ll likely need to win at least one of the final two games to get in and wins have been tough to come by for the Longhorns in region play this year as they’re 0-8 in the 3A East. But they’ve been competitive in several games and have a shot.
The top two teams in the final standings for each of the six regions except the North earn automatic berths in the 24-team field. The two teams in the North Region tournament final will earn that region’s two bids to the state tournament. The remaining 12 teams will qualify at-large based on the rankings. The teams ranked 1-8 receive a first-round bye.