MaKenzie Ball wins race, Winnie Paine second by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Oct 14, 2022

Payson's girls cross country team produced the top two finishers in the girls varsity race at the Alchesay Invitational on Oct. 7.

Senior McKenzie Ball won the race at White Mountain Apache Fairgrounds in 24 minutes 29.0 seconds and classmate Winnie Paine (24:58.2) finished second among 28 overall girls finishers.

Payson and Alchesay were the only teams with the required five finishers for a team score. The Falcons won with 25 points and the Longhorns totaled 36 points.

Alchesay produced seven of the top 10 finishers, although only the Falcons' first five count in the team scoring.

Also finishing in the top half of the field for Payson were Mackenzie Wood (12th) and Addyson Ball (14th). Abby Long and Desirae Lunsford also crossed for the Longhorns.

Haden Davis leads boys

Haden Davis led three Payson finishers among 22 overall finishers, placing 12th in 24:14.5.

Desert Twilight Invitational

Payson finished 19th among 24 scoring teams in the Desert Twilight Festival's small school girls varsity race 2 on Sept. 30 at Coyote Run Golf Course at Leisure World West LLC.

McKenzie Ball led Payson, finishing 31st among 205 finishers in 21:59.4. Paine finished 53rd in 22:48.1.

Talon Sopeland finished 33rd among 133 finishers in 21:08.1 to lead Payson's boys team in the Small School Open 2 Race. The Longhorns finished 10th among 12 scoring teams.

Matthew Prieto finished 47th in 21:51.5 and Haden Davis (23:01.6)

Back at it this weekend

The Longhorns return to action in Saturday's Bradshaw Mountain Invitational.