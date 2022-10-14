XC-MaKenzie Ball finish

MaKenzie Ball (right) races to the finish line with a Queen Creek runner in the Chuck Hardt Invitational at Payson Golf Club earlier this season. The senior won the Alchesay Invitational on Oct. 7.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson’s girls cross country team produced the top two finishers in the girls varsity race at the Alchesay Invitational on Oct. 7.

Senior McKenzie Ball won the race at White Mountain Apache Fairgrounds in 24 minutes 29.0 seconds and classmate Winnie Paine (24:58.2) finished second among 28 overall girls finishers.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you