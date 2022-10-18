Payson’s football team won three games with final-minute touchdowns the last two seasons.
They tried that formula again Friday night in Safford.
But quarterback Dexter Waterman was stopped at the Bulldog 3-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the Safford 8 with 21 seconds remaining and the #27 Bulldogs beat the #8 Longhorns 26-21.
Caleb Marinelli ran for a career-high 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a monster performance for Payson.
But Safford running back Damian Rios’ nickname is Monster. And he lived up to that name, rushing for two TDs and catching a 76-yard pass for another touchdown on the third play of the game. The junior accounted for 179 yards from scrimmage, rushing 26 times for 97 yards and catching two passes for 82 yards.
Jojo Ruelas completed 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards and two TDs, as the Bulldogs (3-5) won on homecoming night.
Payson’s Hunter Bowman blocked a punt and scooped it up and scored to tie it with 5:56 left in the opening quarter.
But Rios scored on a six-yard run with 17 seconds to play in the first quarter. The extra-point attempt was blocked.
Marinelli scored on a five-yard run and Braden Tenney added the extra point to give Payson (5-3) a 14-13 lead with 8:02 to play in the first half.
But Ruelas threw a 10-yard TD pass to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay with 4:50 left in the second quarter.
Rios tacked on a 12-yard TD run with 4:47 to play in the third quarter. Sal Sellis blocked the extra point attempt, but Safford led 26-14.
Marinelli scored on a six-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and Tenney’s kick cut the deficit to five points.
But the visitors came up just short with time winding down on their final drive.
Waterman completed 5 of 13 passes for 44 yards and two interceptions. Payson had five penalties for 60 yards and Safford five flags for 45 yards.
The Longhorns host #23 Fountain Hills (5-3, 3-0 3A Metro East) in their final home game on Friday in a big 3A Metro East game and a renewal of the Battle of the Beeline rivalry. Payson is 2-1 in the region with an Oct. 28 finale at #37 Phoenix Christian also remaining.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
