Long timers in the Payson High School athletic program agree it was Mark Hochstetler’s former coaches who best appreciated his considerable talents.

The coaches worked with Hochstetler day in and day out giving them an up close and personal look at the 2019 Payson High School Hall of Fame inductee while fans and others saw him only in action once or twice a week whether it was football, basketball or track and field.

But no matter who is remembering Hochstetler, he is widely considered one of the finest all-around athletes to ever don a Longhorn uniform.

By the time he graduated in 1989, Hochstetler had won about every track and field accolade available as well as setting school and state records that still stand.

In football, he was a member of the 1987 PHS final-four team and an Arizona Coaches Association All-Star.

He was equally adept in basketball staring as a long range 3-point shooter, a defensive stalwart and an unselfish playmaker.

His senior year in track and field he won state championships in the 400 meters, 800 meters and was a member of the PHS state silver medalist 4x400 relay team.

His efforts led the Horn cindermen to the ’87 and ‘88 state titles and a state runner-up showing in ’89.

It was one of the best three-season stretches in PHS sports history.

During the stretch, Hochstetler was the 3A state and school record holder in the 800 meters. His mark ranked ninth nationally and third in Arizona’s all-time records.

In the 800 as a senior he won three of the most prestigious and competitive events in the country — the Chandler Invitational, Luke Greenway Meet of Champions, the Great Southwest Classic and was sixth at the Golden West Invitational

The Horn ace also shined in the 400 meters setting a school record of 49.63 and leading the Longhorns 400-meter relay foursome to a school record ET (3:23.95). Hochstetler’s former tack coach Dan Reid, a PHS and Arizona Coach Association Hall of Fame inductee, remembers his former star well. “He was a good one, a really, really good one.”

As proof, Reid points to Hochstetler’s very rare all-around abilities.

“I took him to a meet at Bradshaw Mountain and entered him in the 100 meters,” Reid said. "He won it. Not many middle distance runners have the speed to do that.”

Longtime Longhorn followers will remember PHS had at the time another 800 meter standout, Eric Anderson — now a Payson dentist — who would have been the team ace at any other Arizona High School.

The dynamic duo throughout their careers wagered some heated battles usually leaving competitors in the dust as they raced to one-two close finishes.

“Eric was a great training partner for Mark,” Reid recalls.

Following Hochstetler’s graduation, coaches asked, “Will there ever he another like him in Arizona’s small school ranks?”

Most answered, “Probably not.”

Hochstetler however was not a one-trick pony; he was as good in football as track earning all-region honors in 1988 while leading the Longhorns in all-purpose yards.

Playing running back, he had all the ingredients it takes to be a champion — speed, elusiveness, a hard-nosed attitude, and the desire to work hard in practice.

As an all-region selection in basketball (1998-99) he set records for assists in a game (nine), steals in a game (10), career steals (156), career assists (277), game three-pointers made (six), season three-pointers made (61) and career three-pointers made (104).

Some of those records have since been broken but some still stand.

After leaving Payson, Hochstetler attended Stanford University and did graduate work at Duke University.

He now resides in Northern California.

Hochstetler is one of five individuals who’ll be inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame along with the 1982 girls track team during a banquet at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Joining him are: Ty Chilson, Maddie Nossek and Darren Reid; and coach and former Payson Roundup sports editor Max Foster.

Tickets cost $15 per person and are available at the Payson High School Bookstore.