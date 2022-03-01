It’s almost automatic that the coach of the region champion walks away with coach of the year honors.
Just like it can seem almost automatic that Payson’s boys basketball team will struggle to compete.
Well, this season proved different, which is why Robert Mavis earned the 3A East Coach of the Year Award in voting by his peers after leading the Longhorns to a 5-5 record and a fourth place finish in the region.
On its own, that may not sound all that impressive. But with context, it’s huge.
And the other five coaches in the 3A East recognized the first-year varsity head coach for his impact in turning around the program.
He’s the first Payson boys basketball coach to earn the honor since Kenny Hayes, who won it two consecutive seasons after leading the Longhorns to back-to-back 3A East championships in both the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.
Payson hadn’t finished higher than fifth in the 12 seasons since — until this year.
This was the Horns’ best region/section finish since 2008-09 and only their second non-losing region record in 12 years. They went 6-6 in Div. 3 Section 3 in the 2011-12 season.
Payson finished 18-13 overall this year, posting its first winning season and earning its first state tournament berth since going 16-13 in 2011-12.
The Longhorns, finished at No. 19 in the 3A rankings and upset No. 14 Show Low in the opening round of the 24-team tournament before falling to No. 3 Camp Verde in the second round.
The first-round triumph was their first state tournament victory since they beat Sedona Red Rock in the first-round of the 16-team 3A tournament in 2009 to reach the quarterfinals.
But the all-region team was selected before the state tournament as rival coaches recognized the improvement of a Longhorns team that not only finished .500 in the region, but was competitive in most of their losses. That hasn’t been the case often over the last decade.
Mavis inherited a program that had gone a combined 51-176-1 overall in the previous nine seasons, including 11-70 in region/section play. The Longhorns went just 2-38 in 3A East games in a four-year stretch from 2016-2017 through 2019-2020. They went 3-7 in the region in Rory Huff’s only season as head coach last year.
And most of Payson’s many losses over the previous 12 seasons were of the blowout variety.
So, Snowflake coach Andy Wood raved about the improvement he saw after his Lobos beat Payson by five points earlier this season. And Show Low coach Trevor Cooke couldn’t stop talking about the Horns’ improvement after his Cougars escaped with a three-point victory at Wilson Dome. Payson lost by a wider margin in the rematch in Show Low, but then had the last laugh, beating the Cougars in the tournament.
Three of the Longhorns’ five region losses were tight.
And the Horns battled a Holbrook team that tied Snowflake for the 3A East title and won the crown on a tiebreaker. Payson took the Roadrunners to overtime at home then beat them on the road.
That’s why even many of this year’s losses earned Mavis and his team praise from opposing coaches, who couldn’t help but notice how much more competitive the Longhorns were.
Mavis said the right things after earning the award.
“This is a team award, because without them believing in me and us coaches believing in them, none of this would be possible,” he said.
“My goals were to change the culture and mindset, win more games than we lost and make the state playoffs. We did all that. We entered the season of unknown and created a bond called family.”
Now that he’s established that the Longhorns can compete, he’ll look to improve in both the region standings and the state rankings and earn a higher seed and a better spot in the bracket next season.
“Now, next year we’re going to set higher goals,” Mavis said. “The bar is really high, now. We’ve got to get way past the second round from here on out. It’s time to start rebuilding to return to the glory days of PHS basketball.”
Chavez makes first team
Four Longhorns earned accolades on the All-3A East Team. Senior forward Jeremy Chavez made the first team, junior guard Dexter Waterman the second team and seniors Connor Hatch and Easton Redford were both honorable mention.
Chavez was one of the best players in the region at rebounding, scoring and blocking shots. The team doesn’t have complete statistics, but in the 14 games they have stats for, he averaged 11.1 points per game.
“He was a dog on the boards,” Mavis said of Chavez. “He didn’t stop fighting. Jeremy was a silent leader of our group. Every day, he went to work. And he was always improving. He was just a battler. He did all the dirty work, the blue-collar work.”
Waterman averaged 11.6 points in the 14 games the team has statistics for. He came up big in several games, scoring, stealing the ball, grabbing rebounds and dishing it out.
“He was a leader,” Mavis said. “He showed that he could score at will, he was a defender. He basically did everything he needed to do to get the team rolling.
“And Connor and Easton never stopped battling. I think they were deserving of first or second team, but there was not enough slots for them.”
Junior Jack O’Grady, sophomore Anderson Hatch and senior Gary Bingham also played key roles and could have received some form of recognition on the all-region team if not for limits.