Max Foster earned a reputation as a great coach at the same time he made a name for himself as the Payson Roundup’s sports editor.
“He’s tough,” former Roundup editor Pete Aleshire said. “He’s irrepressible. He’s passionate. He throws his whole heart into everything he does — compassionate and caring but never a pushover.”
Foster joins five other individuals and one team being inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Saturday night.
Throughout his entire teaching and coaching career, he worked 27 years as the sports editor at the Roundup before retiring in August 2013 and then continuing as a columnist.
Dennis Pirch, who guided Payson’s wrestling team to a record 10 team state championships in his Hall of Fame career, said Foster did all he could to help students and student-athletes.
“As a coach, he motivated student-athletes to be the best they could be whether they were the all-stater or the young person just trying to make the team,” Pirch said. “As a sports editor, he knew the value of high school athletics for the community and always highlighted the teams’ successes as well as the individual student-athlete.”
In 1984, Foster coached Show Low’s football team to the best season in program history at the time. His Cougars went 8-2, won the 3A East championship and qualified for the state tournament for the first time.
He moved to Payson in 1985.
He retired in 2004 after 37 years in public education, spending 20 years in the Payson Unified School District teaching eighth-grade math courses at Rim Country Middle School and coaching there and at Payson High.
The Central Arizona Middle Level Education Association recognized his work as a teacher and coach when in 2002 he was named Educator of the Year.
Aleshire said Foster became a fixture in Payson.
“When I was Max’s editor at the Roundup, you couldn’t go anywhere in town without someone asking if I knew Max Foster,” Aleshire said. “He’s a legend in Payson — not just as a football coach, but as a teacher who cared deeply about students while holding them to a high standard.
“Moreover, as a reporter for the Roundup, he not only explained high school sports from the inside — he showcased the character, struggles and triumphs of the athletes. He built support for the program throughout the community, with deep, expert coverage that never for a moment lost its heart.”
But Foster’s reporting wasn’t limited to the sports page.
“And equally impressive, he also became a world-class journalist,” Aleshire said. “He dug into the finances of the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District, eventually triggering a state Auditor General’s office investigation. This revealed a million dollars worth of fraud and misspending, which led to criminal indictments of a board member and a staffer.”
In football at Payson High School, he served as line coach on the 1986 team that won the A West championship and reached the state title game.
His linemen, which he dubbed “The Bruise Brothers,” were known statewide for their hard-nosed style of play. Several of his players were named Arizona Coaches Association All-Stars.
In 1990 and ’91 he was head coach at Payson High and in 1992 was chosen to coach the North in the Arizona Coaches Association North vs. South All-Star game. Foster also coached both boys and girls junior varsity basketball at Payson High and was a varsity assistant.
His first attempt at coaching a girls team came with the 1986-87 girls basketball squad. He calls that season the most humbling and rewarding of his career.
In 1994, recognizing that for PHS teams to be successful in the rugged East conference, the district must have junior high tackle football as did all the other schools on the schedule. With community support, he founded the Rim Country Middle School tackle football program and coached three of his teams to undefeated White Mountain League Championships.
Players from his first two teams went on to form the nucleus of Payson’s 1998 state championship team. A pair of his former players, Jake Swartwood and Byron Quinlan, went on to become head football coaches at Payson High.
At the Roundup he won more than 25 awards in Arizona Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for best sports story, best sport column and best sports beat coverage, giving Payson High athletes some of the best press coverage in the state.
In 1996, Wrestling USA named him the National Sportswriter of the Year First Runner-up.
Over the years, Foster also received several Arizona Press Club awards for his sports writing about Payson High teams and athletes.
The Tonto Apache Tribe Track and Field Team and Northern Arizona Gila County Special Olympics have also recognized him for his contributions through his work as a journalist.
In 2014, Foster joined former PHS coaches and Hall of Fame members Ted Pettet and Dennis Pirch as Mogollon Sporting Association “Legacy Award Winners” for “Excellence and Dedication to Community Support throughout the Rim Country.”
Aleshire said he should not only go into this Hall, but maybe a couple of others, as well.
“He deserves induction into the Longhorns Hall of Fame,” Aleshire said. “Now we need one for journalists and for being an all-around human being so we could induct him into both those.”Joining Foster in this year’s class are athletes Ty Chilson, Mark Hochstetler, Maddie Nossek and Darren Reid; and the 1982 Payson High girls track team that won the first girls team state championship in school history.
Tickets cost $15 per person, which includes dinner, and are available at the Payson High School Bookstore through today. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the banquet starts at 6.