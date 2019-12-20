McKayla Taylor scored 17 points and dished out five assists for Payson in a 50-42 girls basketball loss at Fountain Hills on Tuesday.
Emmy White added 11 points and three steals for the Longhorns (1-3).
Autumn Cline contributed five points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kayla Cline pulled down six rebounds to go with two points. Trinity Glasscock scored four points and grabbed six rebounds. Emmy Whaley scored three points.
Payson completes the 2019 portion of its schedule with a home game against Whiteriver Alchesay at 6 p.m. on Saturday.