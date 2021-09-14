McKenzie Ball finished ninth in 23 minutes 22.5 seconds to lead Payson in the Payson Cross Country Invitational at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Casteel produced seven of the top eight finishers in winning with 16 points. Jadyn Herron-Jonap won in 20:20.09 to lead the Colts.
Only five teams had at least five finishers to qualify in the team scoring. Payson had just four runners. Winnie Paine finished 14th in 24:42.76.
Abby Long and Desirae Lunsford also finished for the Longhorns.
Henry Winston leads boys
Payson’s boys team finished seventh among seven scoring teams with 194 points.
Hopi (28) won the boys team title. Samuel Neat of Joseph City won in 17:41.36.
Henry Winston finished 30th in 21:24.03 to lead Payson. Christopher Menghini 23:50.90 placed 44th. Ethan Bradford (25:31.54), Matthew Pierito (26:55.83) and Haden Davis (27:17.82) rounded out the Payson scoring. Izak Cotney (27:28.42), Talon Sopeland (29:31.38) and Cain Shaw (30:16.47) also finished for the Longhorns.
RCMS wins 5th-6th girls race
RCMS won the fifth-sixth grade girls 1.2-mile race with 36 points. Heritage finished second one point back of RCMS.
RCMS produced three of the top four finishers, with Vera Sopeland (9:24.06), Aubree Denhalter (9:47.05) and Eliana Ball (9:49.75) placing second-fourth behind winner Hayden Perey of Heritage, who crossed in 9:00.59.
Rounding out the team scoring for RCMS, Ayana Moore placed 10th in 12:11.59 and Ellie Kline 20th in 13:43.49. Lucia Rodriguez also finished for RCMS.
RCMS 7th-8th girls 2nd
RCMS (65 points) placed second in the 1.6-mile seventh-eighth grade girls race, just two points back of champion Prescott Mile (63).
RCMS scoring runners included Ryah Denhalter (third in 11:57.43), Tatum McDowell (sixth in 12:29.72), Meredith Ainsley (seventh in 12:35.72), Addyson Ball (24th in 14:43.63) and Olivia Perez (25th in 14:57.51).
Also finishing for RCMS were McKenzie Wood (15:04.25), Darla Long (15:30.55) and Madison Redford (15:35.07).
RCMS 7th-8th boys win
The Rim Country Middle School boys won the 1.6-mile junior high boys race with 38 points. Prescott Mile finished second with 71 points and Show Low (76) third.
RCMS eighth-grader Scout Lynch finished second (10:10.31) in the 1.6-mile seventh-eighth grade boys race, just over three seconds behind Show Low seventh grader Owen Randall, who won in 10:07.19.
Also for RCMS, eighth grader Lincoln McDowell (11:16.69) finished fifth, seventh grader Kolton Handy (11:22.63) finished sixth, seventh grader Macky Cailliau (11:59.90) 11th and seventh grader Parker Hartung (12:06.46) 14th, who crossed just 1.52 ahead of eighth grade teammate Carter McDowell (15th in 12:07.98).
Also finishing for the RCMS boys were Brigham Diquatro (12:37.15) and Liam Casa (13:55.63).
RCMS 5th-6th boys 2nd
RCMS’s Drake Ryden finished second among 22 finishers in the 1.2-mile boys fifth and sixth grade race in 9:06.82. RCMS had three finishers, with Wyatt Ball (10:22.59) placing eighth and Bingham Rodgers (10:28.98) ninth.