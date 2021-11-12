Juniors McKenzie Ball and Winnie Paine qualified for Saturday’s AIA Division 3 Cross Country State Championship with strong performances in the East Section Meet at Gilbert Crossroads Park on Nov. 3.
Ball finished 14th overall in 22 minutes 23.6 seconds and Paine finished 18th in 22:57.9.
They qualified individually for the state meet at Cave Creek Golf Course at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday.
The top seven individuals not on qualifying teams earned individual berths in the state meet.
Payson finished eighth among 11 scoring teams with 210 points. Six teams qualified for the state meet.
Queen Creek American Leadership Academy won with 43 points, followed by Arizona College Prep (63), Saguaro (64), Poston Butte (125), Mesquite (157) and Ironwood ALA (185). Gilbert ALA (186) and Payson were the next two teams in the standings, with Eastmark (226), San Tan Foothills (253) and Gilbert Christian (266) rounding out the team standings.
Also contributing to the Payson team score were: sophomore Chloe Hancock (26:47.0) and juniors Desirae Lunsford (29:44.9) and Abby Long (30:36.4).
BOYSFreshman Henry Winston finished 28th overall in 19:35.8 to lead Payson’s boys team.
He missed qualifying individually by two places, finishing ninth among individuals not on qualifying teams.
The Longhorns finished 15th among 16 scoring teams with 329 points.
Also contributing to Payson’s team score were: sophomore Matthew Pierito (21:24.2), sophomore Haden Davis (22:21.0), freshman Talon Sopeland (22:26.9) and sophomore Ethan Bradford (22:59.5).