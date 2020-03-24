One sport not postponed or canceled over COVID-19 concerns was hit by something else on opening day.
Good old rain forced the Payson Men’s Golf Association to postpone its first action of the season scheduled for March 18. They now plan to play their first match this Wednesday at Payson Golf Course.
Unlike many sports that have been thrown into turmoil by COVID-19, golf is an activity that shouldn’t be as affected by the pandemic.
However, the annual opening day breakfast has been canceled by COVID-19 concerns to avoid a large group in a confined area.
Action begins at 9 a.m. and new members are welcome.
Call Payson Golf Course for more information, 928-474-2273.
