Payson Men’s Golf Association tees off the 2021 season at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, March 17.
“We are looking forward to a good 2021 season,” said PMGA Secretary Al Chittenden.
The first round of competition is set for 9 a.m. following a 7:30 a.m. breakfast meeting.
“Both (PGC owner) Bob Jackson and (PGC general manager) Bobby Davis will be on hand at the breakfast meeting to discuss the changes taking place at the Payson Golf Club and to answer members questions,” Chittenden said.
Members should sign up on the sheets posted in the PGC Clubhouse for both the breakfast and the 18-hole low net tournament or one of them if you can’t make it to both. Members should sign up for the tournament by noon on Monday, March 15.