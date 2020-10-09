Aubrie Mercer finished third in 21:47 to lead Payson’s girls cross country team to a sixth-place finish among 12 scoring teams in the Chandler Valley Christian Erin Botma Invitational at Kiwanis Park in Tempe on Sept. 29.
The Longhorns finished with 169 points. Arizona College Prep won with 71.
McKenzie Ball finished 12th in 22:49 for the Longhorns, followed by Winnie Paine (25:02), Lydia Schouten (30:04) and Abby Long (34:52). Desirae Lunsford (37:55) also ran but didn’t figure in the team scoring.
Matthew Kester 14thMatthew Kester finished 14th in 19:26 for Payson in the boys race. Also for the Longhorns, Christopher Menghini finished in 24:34 and Haden Davis in 26:37.