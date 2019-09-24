Mercer, Fitzhugh lead harriers
Aubrieta Mercer finished 78th among 190 finishers in 22 minutes 10.10 seconds in the girls varsity race at the Fountain Hills Invitational at Fountain Hills Park on Sept. 14.
Lydia Schouten finished 23rd among 131 finishers in 24:29.49 in the girls junior/senior race.
McKenzie Ball finished seventh in 22:21.24 and Winnie Paine (22:30.69) ninth among 169 finishers in the girls freshman/sophomore race. Abby Long (27:40.71) placed 92nd.
Jacob Fitzhugh finished 119th among 262 finishers in the boys varsity race in 18:08.25. Michael Cline (27:49.04) competed in the boys open junior/senior race.