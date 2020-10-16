Aubrie Mercer placed 20th among 89 finishers in 22 minutes 8.02 seconds to lead Payson in the Seventh Annual Chandler Prep Titan Invitational Girls Varsity Session II Cross Country Race at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Oct. 8.
McKenzie Ball (23:29.53) and Winnie Paine (23:37.55) finished 43rd and 44th, respectively, and Emma Paine (25:19.11) and Lydia Schouten (28:30.43) also figured in the team scoring for the Longhorns (234), who finished 11th among 13 scoring teams. Abby Long (31:29.55) also finished for Payson.
Matthew Kester (20:49.37) and Haden Davis (25:50.29) finished as Payson’s only competitors in the boys varsity session II race.