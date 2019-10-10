Aubrieta Mercer won the girls race to lead Payson’s girls cross country team to the championship in the Vandal Invitational hosted by Miami at Cobre Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Mercer, a junior, finished in 21 minutes and 42 seconds. The Longhorns finished with 27 points. San Carlos was second (39) and Fort Thomas (56). They were the only three teams scoring.
Also for Payson, freshman Winnie Paine (23:12) finished third, freshman McKenzie Ball (23:39) fifth and junior Lydia Schouten (25:35) 12th and freshman Abby Long (28:19) placed 19th among the 26 finishers.
It was the first top-five finish for Paine and Ball. Paine earned her third varsity medal and Ball her second with her first top 10 finish. Schouten earned her first varsity medal.
The meet was small with just eight boys and seven girls teams and just three full girls teams.
“We go to some big meets, but we also schedule some where we can compete hard and not get lost in the crowd,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball.
“We have a relatively young girls team. We won with two juniors and three freshmen. I was proud of the girls and how hard they competed.”
In the boys varsity race, Jacob Fitzhugh (18:43) finished fifth among 35 finishers, Matthew Kester (20:16) 15th and Justin Keegan (23:48) 27th.
Michael Cline ran 29:37 in the boys open race.