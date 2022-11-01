Mike Anderson, Dale Baker win in golf by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Anderson shot a net 67 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net/Turkey Shootout at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 26. It was the second week of the Turkey Shootout.Chip Yeomans was second with 69 and Chuck Dodd and Terry Lindsey tied for third with 70s.Dale Baker (70) won the B Flight, followed by Russ Thornell and Gary Vaplon in a second-place tie (72) and Ron Fischer in fourth (73).Baker had the long putt, sinking it from 12 feet on #18.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Anderson on both #14 (2 feet 0 inches) and #17 (5 inches), Stan Eggen (#2, 15-9), Paul Christianson (#5, 27-2) and Yeomans (#8, 9-6). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mike Anderson Yeoman Dale Baker Golf Sport Military Shootout Putt Turkey Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back