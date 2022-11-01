Mike Anderson shot a net 67 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net/Turkey Shootout at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 26. It was the second week of the Turkey Shootout.

Chip Yeomans was second with 69 and Chuck Dodd and Terry Lindsey tied for third with 70s.

