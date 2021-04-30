Payson won 15-1 at Fountain Hills in softball on Wednesday, April 28.
Raci Miranda fired a five-inning one-hitter, walking one and striking out seven. The Falcons’ lone run was unearned thanks to Payson’s only error of the game.
Miranda belted three doubles, drew a walk and drove in three runs. Brinna Hall also had three hits, including two doubles, walked and drove in three. Rebekah Rice and Ivy Woolwine both added three hits and Missy Chiccino drove in three.
The #5 Longhorns (15-2, 9-1 3A East) have three games remaining beginning with today’s 2:30 p.m. 3A East showdown at #4 Snowflake (14-1, 10-0 3A East).
The teams meet again in Payson at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4. Payson must win both games to claim the 3A East crown.
The Longhorns also host Benson, the #1 team in 2A , at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The JV game is at 1. It’ll be the softball program’s annual BBQ fundraiser, with $10 meals ($30 family of four) served from 1-3 p.m.