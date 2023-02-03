Mogollon won the 20-team Rocky Nelson Invitational it hosted on Jan. 27-28.
The Mustangs scored 175 points to edge Thatcher (164.5) and Arizona Lutheran (156) for the title.
Mogollon won the 20-team Rocky Nelson Invitational it hosted on Jan. 27-28.
The Mustangs scored 175 points to edge Thatcher (164.5) and Arizona Lutheran (156) for the title.
Queen Creek American Leadership Academy (145) finished fourth, Wickenburg (131) fifth and Blue Ridge (123) sixth.
Alchesay (61.5) finished 12th and a partial Snowflake team 20th with four points. The main Snowflake team was competing in a tournament in Payson.
Mustang trio win titlesMogollon had three champions among eight top-four finishers.
Junior Cole Worsley (31-12) went 3-0 with three pins to win the 132 championship. After a pair of first-period falls, he ended the title match against Benson junior Zeke Crowley (17-3) in 2:27.
Sophomore Hadley Porter (46-4) went 4-0 to win the 138 crown. None of his matches went the full six minutes as he posted two pins and a pair of technical falls. He beat Thatcher sophomore Tristun Brown 16-1 in 5:51 of the title match.
Senior Payton Reidhead (29-2) went 3-0 with three first-period pins to win the 144 crown, stopping Thatcher senior Bradyn Willey in 1:39 of the title bout.
Also for the Mustangs, freshman Rocky Porter (33-11) finished second at 113, sophomore Chancy Worsley (21-4) finished third at 144, junior Keagan Porter (44-10) finished third at 165, freshman Parker Reidhead (33-10) placed fourth, freshman Yovanni Suarez (34-12) finished fourth at 126.
Galindo 1st for JacketsFreshman Erick Galindo (34-2) won the 106 championship to lead a trio of Blue Ridge medalists in the top four. Freshman Spencer Brandon (21-7) finished second at 120 and sophomore Owen Larson fourth at 138.
Goseyun leads FalconsFor Alchesay, senior Ty Goseyun (34-10) placed third at 120 and senior Clarence Griggs (25-17) finished fourth at 132.
Section tournamentsMogollon, Alchesay, Blue Ridge and Round Valley all compete in the Division 4 Central Section. The D4 Central Section Tournament is at Mogollon on Feb. 11.
St. Johns competes in the Div. 4 North Section. That section tournament is at Winslow on Feb. 11.
The state tournament for all divisions is Feb. 16-18 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
Click heading above to view poll history
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.